Fine time for wine in this week's 5 best food & drink events in Dallas
Wine is big this week with four out of our five best events boasting wine-focused fun. (One is even complimentary.) Whiskey lovers will want to make plans for a barrel select pairing dinner for a good cause.
Wednesday, March 19
Ellie’s Lounge Meet the Maker Series: Laurent Sarazin
The terrace level restaurant at Hall Arts Hotel will host Laurent Sarazin of Schramsberg Vineyards for a complimentary wine tasting paired with light bites. Sarazin has an extensive history in the wine industry, having been with Schramsberg since 2001 alone. Doors open at 5 pm for the tasting. The interactive Q&A begins at 5:30 pm.
Women in Wine: Their Contributions, Wine Makers and Beyond at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
Wine director Brian Huynh will guide guests through a tasting experience paired with light bites during this monthly wine cellar social. This month’s theme features women in wine. Tickets are $95 and the tasting begins at 6:30 pm.
Merryvale Wine Dinner at Monarch
There are only limited tickets left for the second seating at 8:15 pm for this four-course wine pairing experience which will feature Merryvale wines. Standout menu items include braised rabbit sacchetti, hearth-grilled A5 strip loin, and almond cake. Dinner is $225, plus tax and service charge.
Saturday, March 22
Gorji’s 22nd Anniversary Dinner and Wine Celebration
Mediterranean restaurant in Addison will mark 22 years with a special four-course wine pairing menu featuring French, Italian, and Spanish wines. Menu items include grilled Texas quail with pomegranate reduction, butter seared scallops with yellowfin ahi tuna, and New Zealand venison loin. Dinner is $195 plus tax, and includes a jar of Gorji’s award-winning sauce. Arrive by 6 pm.
Monday, March 24
Elijah Craig Barrel Select Bourbon Dinner at Café Momentum
Southern Smoke Foundation and the Dallas Bourbon Club will partner to host this multi-course pairing dinner at Café Momentum featuring specially selected barrel of Elijah Craig whiskey. Proceeds will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, which provides emergency relief funding and mental health support for those in the food and beverage industry. Tickets are $250, or $350 per couple. Dinner starts at 6 pm.