Food & Wine Events
Wine walk leads the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
An iconic Chicago-based food bus arrives in North Texas this week to kick off a tour around Texas. Also on the list of food events this week: a game night at a Greek spot, a wine dinner with a big-name Dallas chef, a chocolate truffle-making class, a rose wine walk, and 10th birthday party for a Dallas brewery.
Tuesday, June 10
Mahjong & Meze at Nikki Greek Bistro & Lounge
Park Cities Greek restaurant (and CultureMap 2025 Tastemaker Awards winner) is bringing back its Mahjong & Meze summer nights series with a new four-week beginner course running Tuesday nights from June 10-July 8 from 6-8:30 pm, offering a relaxed and social way to learn the game and enjoy Greek cuisine. The four-week series is $155. Food is extra: A three-course dinner for $40 is available beginning at 5 pm, and bottles of wine will be half-price for Mahjong & Meze players.
Thursday, June 12
Chappellet Wine Dinner at Knife Italian
Chef John Tesar's Italian-inspired steakhouse inside The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas will host a five-course family-style menu paired with vintages from Chappellet Winery in Napa Valley. Menu items include mushroom pizza, lobster scampi, oxtail ravioli, and 60-day dry-aged striploin and 120-day dry-aged ribeye. Dinner is $175 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6:30 pm.
Saturday, June 14
Truffle-Making Class by the Touring Chocolatier
Learn a new skill this summer: chocolate truffle-making. The Touring Chocolatier in Flower Mound will host an educational class on chocolate highlighting where and how cacao is grown, how to temper chocolate, and how to roll into truffles. Three class times include 10 am, 1 pm, and 6:30 pm. Class is $65.
Portillo's Beef Bus at Allen Premium Outlets
Chicago hot dog and Italian beef sandwich chain will tour its Beef Bus around the Lone Star State, starting with a stop at Allen Premium Outlets. Visit for Chicago-style hot dogs with all the fixings, sandwiches, Polish sausages, crinkle-cut fries with cheese sauce, and more on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am–6 pm while supplies last.
8th Annual National Rosé Day Wine Walk on Greenville
Sip and stroll to 10-plus bars along Greenville Ave. during this day-long rose walk. The $25 ticket includes one specialty cocktail along with discounted drinks along the crawl, entertainment, photo ops, and admission to the after party at Stan’s Blue Note. The walk will run from 11:30 am–5 pm, with the afterparty from 5–7 pm.
Texas Ale Project 10th Anniversary Party
Dallas brewery will mark one decade with an all-day party. Visit for live music, food trucks including Cousins Maine Lobster and The Tamale Company, and cold brews. Tickets are $10 and the party will run from 12–8:30 pm.
Art, Cars, Cigars & Watches: The Ultimate Dad’s Night Out
Ferrari Gallery Contemporary Art hosts a night combining exotic cars, fine art, and cigars with cocktails and bites from Park Cities Mexican restaurant Jose including chicken with mole and chipotle sauce, flautas ahogadas, and mini elotes. Plus a margarita station with Mijenta tequila, along with sparkling wine from Piper Heidsieck. Tickets are $110 and the event runs from 5-8 pm, with proceeds benefitting the Children’s Cancer Fund.