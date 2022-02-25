Big-deal luncheon with big man Shaquille O'Neal nets $1.2 million for Dallas kids

What: 22nd Annual St. Philip's School Destiny Award Luncheon

Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas

The 411: The Destiny Award Luncheon is an annual fundraiser for St. Philip’s School and Community Center, which features big-name scholars, athletes, and celebrities as keynote speakers and in moderated conversations. This year showcased the "biggest" (literally) star of all, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

O'Neal not only interacted with St. Philip's students — bringing some on stage and asking them what they wanted to be when they grew up — but participated in an entertaining "fireside chat" with former Dallas Mavericks coach Avery Johnson.

In addition, Dallas Cowboys VP Charlotte Jones presented Dr. Bobby Lyle with the 2022 Mona & David Munson Humanitarian Award in recognition of his leadership, entrepreneurial, and philanthropic work in North Texas.

For the first time, the luncheon total surpassed the $1 million mark, raising more than $1.2 million for the St.Philip's students and community.

St. Philip’s School & Community Center is a private, parochial school in southern Dallas currently serving students in grades PK2 through 6th grade, with plans to expand to 7th grade fall 2022 and 8th grade fall 2023. St. Philip’s is also a multifaceted community center, providing numerous athletic, educational, and social services to more than 4,000 children, youth, and families annually.

Who: Pete Chilian was the luncheon chair with Mark Copeland as underwriting chair, and Andrew Weil and Tim Weil as host committee co-chairs. Dr. Terry J. Flowers is the school's Perot Family Headmaster. Notable attendees included Marty Turco, Kelly Turco, Bill Lively, Kit Sawers, Kemp Sawers, Jewel Parrish, and Roland Parrish.