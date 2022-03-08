Yellowstone's Kevin Costner and his Modern West band saddle up to play Grapevine gala

A Dallas-area nonprofit has wrangled the biggest star from the hottest show on TV as its headlining act: Kevin Costner and his country rock Modern West band will be the featured entertainers at Emily's Place 20th anniversary gala.

Yes, Yellowstone's killer leading man, John Dutton, can sing and play guitar as well as he can ride a horse and wield a rifle.

The gala will take place Saturday, April 23 at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine. (Originally set for the Hyatt Regency Frisco-Dallas, it moved due to overwhelming response, organizers say.)

Themed "Black Ties & Grassroots," the event will help support the mission of Plano-based Emily’s Place, which provides long-term care for women who have experienced domestic violence, and their children. The gala raises about 70 percent of the charity's annual budget, organizers say. Monies go toward programs and services such as trauma-informed counseling, case management, transportation, childcare, advocacy resources, and financial and workforce education for victims of domestic violence, they say.

"Our mission is to break the cycle of domestic violence through transformative care that seeks to restore faith, hope and health," the organization says in a release. "We offer a unique supportive community for up to 24 months in which clients have the time and help they need to find housing and achieve financial stability. It is the bridge between emergency housing/homelessness and independence, between adversity and opportunity."

The gala — co-chaired by Mark Hagan, Emily’s Place founder and president, and his wife, Edie — will include a cocktail reception and silent auction, dinner, and live auction, and performance by Kevin Costner & Modern West.

While Costner is not personally affiliated with Emily's Place, he heard about the organization through a friend and is now coming to help them raise crucial funds, a spokesperson says.

“We are beyond thrilled and honored that Kevin Costner & Modern West will help us celebrate such a momentous occasion," says Emily’s Place executive director Brynn Bruno in the release. "This gala is the perfect opportunity to show how a grassroots organization and community can do big things — generations of families are changed.”

Costner, famous for his roles in Bull Durham, Dances with Wolves, Tin Cup, and of course the Taylor Sheridan-created Yellowstone, has been playing music — professionally, at least — since 2007. Modern West has released several albums, including 2020's Tales from Yellowstone.

According to My Sweet Charity, individual tickets had sold out at the original location. The new venue has increased capacity, so additional tickets have been released; they are $350. Patron tickets are $1,000 per couple; sponsorships range from $2,500 to $10,000; and exclusive sponsorships that include a VIP meet-and-greet run $15,000 to $75,000.

For tickets or sponsorship information, visit the website, email bbruno@emilysplacetx.org, or call 972-424-7775.

“The theme of Black Ties and Grassroots was chosen to honor the humble beginnings of Emily’s Place 20 years ago that began with $15,000 along with a hope and a prayer,” Mark Hagan says in the release. “Today, we are a robust program spanning a campus with six buildings and incredible partnerships.”