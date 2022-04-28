Dallas-themed Mad Hatter's Tea 2022 flies over the top with Pegasus and Big Tex creations

Know that sacred Dallas hairdo mantra “The higher the hair, the closer to God?” It works for hats, too, as attendees of the “Dallas”-themed 2022 Mad Hatter’s Tea Party can testify.

Because, bless their hearts, the spring luncheon that brings together all of Dallas' philanthropic angels took place on the windiest afternoon the event has seen in recent years, April 20. And all 530 guests — the most in Mad Hatter’s 34-year history — held onto their hats at the mostly-outdoor Dallas Arboretum event; not a single one blew down the hill and landed in White Rock Lake.

For some, it wasn’t easy to balance a glass of champagne in one hand and steady the chapeau in the other. After all, this year’s crop of over-the-top headwear included top-heavy recreations of Dallas landmarks and icons like Reunion Tower, the Pegasus sign, Peruna the SMU mascot, Dallas Cowboys, Big Tex, Texas Star Ferris wheel, and even entire State Fair vignettes.

As the event was held April 20, one day before Queen Elizabeth's 96th birthday, the number of fascinators worn this year — perched ever so daintily without hiding coifs underneath — made it seem like a royal party.

And, per tradition, attendees also displayed an impressive array of botanic-themed toppers; after all, the event is put on by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and benefits A Woman’s Garden there.

When in doubt in Texas, do a cowgirl hat, and a special tip to the gals who donned those.

After a sparkling reception around Ginsburg Plaza, patrons joined event chair Claire Catrino, honorary chair Laurie Sands Harrison, and Women's Council president Lisa Loy Laughlin for the big announcement of hat contest winners, emceed by Calvert Collins.

Hat categories, judges, and winners were:

Best Use of Botanical Components: "Bluebonnets"

Judge: Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum CEO

Winners: Marena Gault and Elizabeth Smith (tie)



Most True to Theme: "Flying Horse"

Judge: Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President and CEO, Dallas Symphony Association

Winner: Prashe Shah



Best Big Over the Top Texas Hat: "Everything is Bigger in Texas!"

Judge: Barbara Bigham, philanthropist

Winner: Dr. Linda Burk



Best Fascinator: "Uptown Girl"

Judge: Vanessa Logan, executive director, Texas Ballet Theater

Winner: Venise Stuart



Best Group Hats: "Dallas Dynasty"

Judge: Amy Hofland, executive director, Crow Museum of Asian Art

Winner: “Debbie at Table 50” which was Debbie McKeever and her group. (Theme: Dallas Arboretum)



People’s Choice Award: "Deep in the Hat of Texas"

Judge: Chosen by the people. Awarded by Lisa Loy Laughlin and Claire Catrino

Winner: Robert Wilson



Best in Show: "Don’t Mess with Dallas"

Judge: Tanya Taylor, featured celebrity designer

Winners: Sharla Bush and Terry Irby

Inaugural Innovators in Design Awards were also given to new and established female artists in the Dallas community. Those recognized were Cindy Avroch, Diana Brosseau, Lori Cusick, Barbara Durham, Kallie Hauschild, Sharon Lee, and Addison Sloane.

After the ceremony, guests filed into Rosine Hall and to tables set around the terraces for an afternoon tea (and by “tea” think wine as no actual tea was served). Patrons nibbled on scones and clotted cream and jam; followed by a plate of finger sandwiches, deviled eggs, potato gallette; and for dessert, a trio of Dublin Dr Pepper cake, mini Texas peach pie, and fresh fruit tart.

A Jan Strimple-produced fashion show of nearly 60 looks from Tootsies came down the runway during the luncheon. Many looks were creations of featured designer Tanya Taylor (who was in attendance), and many gave serious beach vacation vibes.

When the last sips of wine were consumed, guests took one last look around a silent auction and put in their bits for hot items like handbags, jewelry, spa gift cards, and luxury experiences. They also had one last chance to purchase a limited-edition silk scarf with the logo "Dallas" artwork by artist Laura Loy Capps.

Unlike at most events, the valet line at Mad Hatter's is never a drag; it's the final opportunity for Instagrammy snaps of amazing hats before the creativity gets tucked back in the closet for another year.