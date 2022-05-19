Cherished Dallas luncheon honors TV anchor and Mavericks CEO for commitment to foster kids

What: Dallas CASA's Cherish the Children luncheon

Where: Omni Dallas Hotel

The 411: A sold-out crowd of 400 CASA supporters gathered May 6 for the organization's first Cherish the Children fundraising luncheon since the onset of the pandemic. Luncheon co-chairs Beth Cholerton and Hannah May welcomed the crowd back to in-person events, to a round of applause, before the main event began.

WFAA-TV anchor Cynthia Izaguirre and Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall took to the stage for a conversation about their professional commitments and personal connections to children in foster care.

Izaguirre shared that her son Henry was adopted out of foster care in 2018. “My son knows he grew in my heart long before we met him,” she told the audience, with tears in her eyes. “My heart was in adoption and so was my husband’s. We knew we could do more.”

Many others in the room grew emotional when Marshall talked about each of her four children and their journeys in foster care.

“I know firsthand what it means to show up for a child because I had people in my life who did, including three teachers and a principal,” said Marshall, who shared that her childhood in the projects in California was marred by domestic violence and fear. “I represent a life saved because someone showed up.”

Izaguirre was presented with the Caroline Rose Hunt Cherish the Children Award for her years as host of "Wednesday’s Child," a long-running and heart-felt WFAA-TV program that features children in foster care looking for permanent homes.

“Wednesday’s Child is often a ‘last chance’ for children in foster care,” Izaguirre said. “But we don’t give up on these children. We’ve featured a child up to five times to find them a permanent home. We want to get as many children out of the foster care system as possible.”

Marshall and Izaguirre encouraged the audience to do whatever they could to support children who are in the protective care of the state, whether it be adoption, advocacy, awareness, or simply showing up for a child in need.

In addition to enjoying a sit-down lunch, presentation, and awards, guests bid in a silent auction that included items like Texas Rangers tickets, a Dr. Delphinium master class, jewelry, spa days, and special child-sized furniture.

All monies raised went to further Dallas CASA’s mission to work closely with the judicial system to ensure safety for children. For more information on the organization, visit the website.

Who: Judicial members in attendance included judges Kim Cooks, Delia Gonzales, Rhonda Hunter, Andrea Lane, Jean Lee, Derrick Morrison, Regina Moore, Cheryl Lee Shannon, and Drew Ten Eyck. Representing Dallas County Commissioners Court were Judge Clay Jenkins and commissioners Theresa Daniel and Elba Garcia. Other noteworthy attendees included Dallas CASA board members and patrons Corey Anthony, Christie Carter, Margaret Cervin, Janice Davis, Greg May, Retta Miller, Kristy Hoglund, Nicki Stafford, Kathleen M. LaValle, Virginia Schaefer, Megan Sterquell, Linda Swartz, Priscilla Anthony, Fran Berg, Pam Busbee, Jana Brosin, Barbara Cervin, Sally Hoglund, Betty Regard, Lauren Sands, Lynn Fisher, Kelcey Hamilton, Steffanie Gilmore, Monica Kirchmer, Justin Moore, and Paul Stafford.