Broadway Dallas patrons preview 'Oklahoma!' with a beautiful evenin'

On May 19, the bright golden haze on the meadow met the sophistication of the Dallas Arts District inside the stunningly sleek, Bill Booziotis-designed home of Broadway Dallas patrons Laree Hulshoff and Ben Fischer.

Ticketed guests enjoyed an expansive view of downtown Dallas from the 23rd floor of Museum Tower, at a Spotlight Dinner benefiting Broadway Dallas and in anticipation of the upcoming touring run of Oklahoma! at the Winspear Opera House, May 31-June 12.

The premise of the series, generously sponsored by PNC Bank, is for patrons to experience exclusive dinners in beautiful Dallas homes or venues, each showcasing a specific Broadway Dallas production.

This dinner, imagined and executed by Hamilton A. Sneed of HAS Events, marked the third event in this new fundraising series.

During the reception hour, attendees enjoyed an interactive experience with W Durable Goods — who stitched personalized bandanas for each guest — and could wander the spacious apartment admiring the owners' personal art collection, curated from their many years of travels.

Ken Novice, Broadway Dallas president and CEO, gave a toast to welcome guests before introducing performers Rachel Poole, Preston Page, and Joey Rodriguez, who serenaded the room with the songs "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" and "People Will Say We're in Love" from Oklahoma!

A four-course dinner paired with HALL wines was served at tables placed throughout the home, creating an intimate experience for theater lovers to share conversation.

The evening ended with another live performance, this time of "The Surry with the Fringe on the Top."

In attendance were PNC's Beth Hollowell with her husband, Mark, Janey and Jack Lowe, Stacey Angel, Lynn Fisher, Robert Emery, Broadway Dallas board member Chris McRore and his wife, Julietta, Broadway Dallas board member Gail Plummer, and Broadway Dallas board chair Tom Watson and chair elect Mark Cannon with their wives, Leigh Ann and Elizabeth, respectively.

Tickets for Broadway Dallas’ fall 2022 Spotlight Dinner Series, which are $450 a seat, go on sale this June and will be themed around the shows Ain’t Too Proud, My Fair Lady, and Six.

Proceeds from the dinners benefit artistic and educational excellence at Broadway Dallas, including programs in classrooms and throughout the community that serve more than 40,000 students and families each year.

Tickets on sale now at BroadwayDallas.org.