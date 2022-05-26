Dallas' rosiest spring charity gala comes back in bloom to raise $200,000

What: Back in Bloom: The Yellow Rose Gala — An Evening Benefiting Progressive MS Research

Where: DVH Artworks

The 411: On Thursday, May 12, more than 200 guests gathered at artist Deborah Hartigan Viestenz’s Design District gallery to toast the return of the Yellow Rose Gala. Appropriately themed "Back in Bloom" after the pandemic pause, the evening celebrated the memory and legacy of founder Dee Wynne.

Attendees, dressed in their snappiest "artistic chic" attire, enjoyed light bites, cocktails, and the chance to admire the gallery's beautiful art.

No one took to heart the organization's aim and theme to heart more than Yellow Rose president Fallon Wynne Way, who honored her mother (Dee Wynne) by painting the Yellow Rose mission and quotes about curing MS in yellow on her full-length dress. Also dressed in "yellow rose," event chairwoman Sheree J. Wilson, star of hit series Dallas and Walker Texas Ranger, welcomed the crowd.

“This is a cause that’s close to my heart,” she told the audience. “My dearest friend and one and only agent, Vicki Light, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 35 and I’m passionate about finding a cure.”

Wilson led the group in a "4-Minute Challenge," which alone raised over $10,000. The foundation also took time to honor memory of an MS warrior who recently passed, Walker Bateman IV.

The evening was capped off with a luxury auction, raffle, entertainment by Pocket Tangerine, and, of course, signature yellow roses from Cebolla Fine Flowers.

In total, the 2022 gala raised nearly $200,000, with 100 percent going directly toward MS research through the International Progressive MS Alliance.

Established by Dee and Jimmy Wynne in April 1986 — shortly after Dee’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis — the Yellow Rose Foundation was re-established by their children, Fallon Wynne Way and Todd Wynne, following Dee's passing in 2014. Since then, it has not only raised crucial funds for MS research but has become one of the most treasured charity galas for Dallas young professionals.

For more information about the organization and its work, visit theyellowrose.org.

Who: Andrea Alcorn, Roxane West, Nancy Harte, Jane Lombardi, Trey Pederson, Tracy Perry, Sarah Taylor Pederson, Katherine Wynne, Brendan Wynne, Patrick Sands, Kristy Sands, Landry Champlin, Jaelene Luper, Mallory Lorant, Dora Chu, Elisabeth Grant, Kay Kennedy, Lee Baldwin, Ladd Weber, James Wynne, Wesley Way, Todd Wynne, and Katie Wynne.