Former Cowboys great helps Dallas charity stride ahead at Blue Ribbon Ball

David Reed, Chloe Reed, Aimee Ives, Alan Ives
David Reed, Chloe Reed, Aimee Ives, Alan Ives Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Timmy Newsome
Timmy Newsome with Equest mini ambassadors Ranger and Dare. Photo by Nate Rehlander
- Karl Metzger, Sara Metzger, Abby Tonne, Brandon Tonne
- Karl Metzger, Sara Metzger, Abby Tonne, Brandon Tonne Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Priscilla Vargas, Joslin Gonzalez, Elizabeth Gallegos, Rodolfo Gallegos
Priscilla Vargas, Joslin Gonzalez, Elizabeth Gallegos, Rodolfo Gallegos Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Kendall Laughlin, Lisa Loy Laughlin, Jessica Hipschen, Austin Hipschen
Kendall Laughlin, Lisa Loy Laughlin, Jessica Hipschen, Austin Hipschen Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Bill Noble, Kristin Brittan, Gregg Podleski
Bill Noble, Kristin Brittan, Gregg Podleski Photo by Tamytha Cameron
David Davidson, Tiffany Divis, Michael Faircloth
David Davidson, Tiffany Divis, Michael Faircloth Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Equest Gala
Equest Rider of the Year Award recipients: Youth Award - Olivia McLean, Veteran Award - Jimmy Dean, and Adult Award – Jaime Moore Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Teal Griffeth, Annie Griffeth, Louise Griffeth
Teal Griffeth, Annie Griffeth, Louise Griffeth Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Equest gala 2022
Most of the action took place inside the Al Hill, Jr. Arena. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Sophie Ward, Carolyn Anderson, Inez Browning
Sophie Ward, Carolyn Anderson, Inez Browning Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Lane Cates and Brad McLain
Lane Cates and Brad McLain with Ranger and Dare. Photo by Nate Rehlander
Finley Konrade, Elsa Norwood and Carol Huckin
Blue Ribbon Ball co-chairs Finley Konrade, Elsa Norwood, and Carol Huckin with Equest mini ambassadors Ranger and Dare. Photo by Tamytha Cameron
Ivan and Leslie Rousseau
Ivan and Leslie Rousseau with Equest mini ambassadors Ranger and Dare. Photo by Nate Rehlander
What: Equest 41st Annual Gala: Blue Ribbon Ball

Where: Equest at Texas Horse Park

The 411: On a balmy Saturday night, June 4, Blue Ribbon Ball co-chairs Carol and Bill Huckin, Finley and Eric Konrade, and Elsa Norwood, along with honorary chairs Leslie and Hawkins Golden, welcomed more than 550 patrons to the 41st edition of the beloved gala. 

Partygoers arrived to the covered outdoor affair, first grabbing bubbly libations from the champagne wall, then posing for photos with Equest's "equine friends" along a blue ribbon-inspired carpet that ran the length of the horse barn aisle. 

Once inside the Al Hill, Jr. Arena, attendees enjoyed signature cocktails, wine, and beer, while bidding on fabulous silent auction items and purchasing raffle tickets for a chance to win five different prizes. 

At dinnertime, guests were greeted by emcee Jody Dean, the color guard from American Legion Post 21, a performance of "America the Beautiful" by Jana Bell, and an invocation by the Rev. Virzola Law of Northway Christian Church. Equest’s CEO Lili Kellogg then underscored the mission of the organization — to provide physical and occupational therapy, therapeutic horsemanship, and equine-facilitated counseling to those in need.

Patrons enjoyed a multicourse meal starring bistro filet of beef and lemon basil chicken, capped off by peach and blackberry shortcake; and dancers from Arthur Murray entertained.

The coveted Citation Award was given to former Equest board chair Lane Cates and her husband, Brad McLain, before featured speaker, former NFL Dallas Cowboys player Timmy Newsome, took the stage. He delivered a powerful message about his own personal journey with his son, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at an early age, and will be attending Collin College this fall.

Auctioneer Louis Murad led a spirited auction for one-of-a-kind travel experiences, and partygoers hit the dance floor to move and groove to the sounds of the Mattison Live Band. For more information about Equest, visit equest.org.

Who: David Reed, Chloe Reed, Aimee Ives, Alan Ives, Karl Metzger, Sara Metzger, Abby Tonne, Brandon Tonne, Priscilla Vargas, Joslin Gonzalez, Elizabeth Gallegos, Rodolfo Gallegos, David Davidson, Tiffany Divis, Michael Faircloth, Bill Noble, Kristin Brittan, Gregg Podleski, Kendall Laughlin, Lisa Loy Laughlin, Jessica Hipschen, Austin Hipschen, Teal Griffeth, Annie Griffeth, Louise Griffeth, Sophie Ward, Carolyn Anderson, Inez Browning, Ivan Rousseau, and Leslie Rousseau.

