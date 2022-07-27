Dallas luncheon sprints toward success with most decorated track star in U.S.

Fresh off her successful farewell run at the World Athletics Championships, Allyson Felix — America's most decorated track and field athlete of all time — is coming to Dallas. She will be the keynote speaker for the Texas Women’s Foundation's 37th Annual Luncheon, taking place October 6 at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

Themed “Transforming Communities,” the event is presented by the Dallas Mavericks and its president and CEO, Cynt Marshall. Laura Nieto and Rachel Vinson are luncheon co-chairs, and Miki Woodard is president of Texas Women's Foundation. The organization's mission is to advance women’s economic security, leadership, education, health, and safety in Texas.

Felix reigns as the most decorated American Track & Field Athlete of all time after winning her bronze and gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The G.O.A.T. holds 13 global titles, 20 championship medals, and 11 Olympic medals.

But off the track, she has been a tireless advocate for maternity rights for all women. Felix, herself, is a wife and mom to daughter Camryn, who was born prematurely in 2018. Felix has used her personal story to raise awareness of pregnancy issues among Black women.

During last year's Summer Olympics, Felix and sponsor, Athleta, famously created the Power of She Fund: Child Care Grant, which assisted mom-athletes with childcare while competing at the games. She is also founder and president of Saysh, which designs and manufactures athletic-inspired footwear made for and by women.

Felix says she intends to retire from competition after one final race in August.

According to a release, at the event, Marshall and Felix "will participate in a moderated conversation discussing (Felix's) work transforming communities across the world, fighting inequities by leading initiatives advocating for maternal policies, and providing access to education and helping the next generation of mothers and athletes."

"We’re excited about this all-star team, Allyson and Cynt, who will elevate the conversation of transforming communities with systems that support everyone, while they share sports and personal stories," Woodward says in the release.

All proceeds will go to the Texas Women's Foundation.

Since founding in 1985, the organization has invested $57 million in women and girls, including $43 million since 2011, the release says. "The foundation’s statewide research on issues affecting women and girls provides decision-makers and lawmakers with critical data to inform policies, practices and programs in the state," they say.

Sponsorship and ticket information is available on the event website.