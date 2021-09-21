Dallas' favorite fall shopping fundraiser starts with stylish sip-and-see soiree

What: Partners Card Seller Soirée benefiting The Family Place

Where: Frame at Highland Park Village

The 411: After one of the toughest years in its history, Dallas-based family violence agency The Family Place generated excitement for its annual Partners Card charity shopping event with with a festive Seller Soirée at Frame on Tuesday, September 14.

Throughout the evening, about 60 guests came and went at the trendy Highland Park Village store, while buzzing about the upcoming Partners Card event and recognizing sellers and sponsors.

Guests shopped the retailer's stylish duds and signature denim at a discount while sipping seasonal cocktails and nibbling bites from Bistro 31 and custom cookies by Crush Sweets. Outside, The Bubble Tap Dallas Trailer, a fizzy mobile bubbly bar, made sure everyone had plenty of champagne to sip.

Updates on The Family Place's premier fundraiser were provided by Partners Card co-chairs Rachel Osburn, Caroline Snell Wagner, and Jane Wallingford, along with honorary chair Debbie Snell. Newly appointed Family Place CEO Mimi Crume Sterling, current CEO Paige Flink, and vice president of development Melissa Sherrill were also socializing with attendees.

The 10-day Partners Card event is set to run this fall, from October 29-November 7. Shoppers purchase a Partners Card for $75 to receive a 20 percent discount at more than 700 participating retailers across Dallas-Fort Worth. Over the past 28 years, the efforts have raised more than $20 million to help break the cycle of family violence in the community.

For more information on Partners Card, visit partnerscard.org.

Who: Dr. Carla Russo, Regina Bruce, Heather Street Baker, Margot Aliffi, McKenna Gannon, Emily Roberts, Laura Price, Jayci Walker, Jennifer Klos, Samantha Wortley, and Emberli Pridham.