Arty Dallasites celebrate up-and-comers at colorful art fair preview party

What: The Other Art Fair Private View

Where: Dallas Market Hall

The 411: Dallas art enthusiasts mingled with local, national, and international artists for a private viewing party and kickoff of The Other Art Fair, a four-day artist fair for discovering emerging artists.

Fair director Nicole Garton welcomed patrons to the October 21 event, where they were among the first to browse the art and purchase their favorite pieces. To add to the fun, guests could take selfies in the Instagrammy pop-up Sweet Tooth Hotel "Sunset Lounge," enjoy free mini tarot card readings by Keana Marie, and take home free prints created live in person by Deep Ellum's Lewellyn's Print Shop.

The party also benefited a good cause, as The Other Art Fair partnered with The Stewpot, a nonprofit known for its art program that affords opportunities for creativity, growth, and healing to homeless and at-risk communities. Attendees supported The Stewpot's mission by purchasing artworks by their self-taught artists and could help spread joy by decorating a card to accompany a care package.

The fair showcased 130 independent and emerging artists — each handpicked by a committee of art world experts. Throughout the weekend, art lovers and collectors could connect with artists and explore thousands of original artworks across various media — including painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media — in a range of prices from $100 to $10,000.

Who: Adam Parsons, Aparna Sharma, Kary Brittingham, Melissa Ellis, Jennifer Aggad, Austin Burch, Melissa Ramos, Reese Threadgill, Emily Burch, BJ Howard, Ted Napolitano, Bobby Miller, Evony Lewis, Brandi Kriegshauser, Sabrina Aldridge, Jill Malouf, Leslie Vickery, Jon Bonneau, Mckenna Furgurson, Matthew Gilley, Carrie White, Sly Isaiah, Alexa Boggs, Tania Baron, Nat Napolintano, Lori Stuart, Tim Hoyland, Wendy Goldberg, Rachel Ondrusen, and Randall Ondrusen.