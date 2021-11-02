Home » Society
The Other Art Fair

Arty Dallasites celebrate up-and-comers at colorful art fair preview party

By
Adam Parsons, Aparna Sharma, Kary Brittingham
Adam Parsons, Aparna Sharma, Kary Brittingham Photo by Joseph Brewster
Melissa Ellis, Jennifer Aggad
Melissa Ellis, Jennifer Aggad Photo by Joseph Brewster
Austin and Emily Burch
Austin and Emily Burch Photo by Joseph Brewster
BJ Howard, Ted Napolitano
BJ Howard, Ted Napolitano Photo by Joseph Brewster
Melissa Ramos, Reese Threadgill
Melissa Ramos, Reese Threadgill Photo by Joseph Brewster
Brandi Kriegshauser, Sabrina Aldridge
Brandi Kriegshauser, Sabrina Aldridge Photo by Joseph Brewster
Jon Bonneau, Mckenna Furgurson
Jon Bonneau, Mckenna Furgurson Photo by Joseph Brewster
Nicole Garton
Nicole Garton Photo by Joseph Brewster
Bobby Miller, Evony Lewis
Bobby Miller, Evony Lewis Photo by Joseph Brewster
Jill Malouf, Leslie Vickery
Jill Malouf, Leslie Vickery Photo by Joseph Brewster
Matthew Gilley, Carrie White
Matthew Gilley, Carrie White Photo by Joseph Brewster
Sly Isaiah, Alexa Boggs
Sly Isaiah, Alexa Boggs Photo by Joseph Brewster
Tania Baron, Nat Napolintano, Lori Stuart
Tania Baron, Nat Napolintano, Lori Stuart Photo by Joseph Brewster
Tim Hoyland, Wendy Goldberg, Rachel Ondrusen, Randall Ondrusen
Tim Hoyland, Wendy Goldberg, Rachel Ondrusen, Randall Ondrusen Photo by Joseph Brewster
The Other Art Fair Private View
Guests snapped pics of the art. Photo by Joseph Brewster
The Other Art Fair Private View
A DJ kept the beats lively. Photo by Joseph Brewster
What: The Other Art Fair Private View

Where: Dallas Market Hall

The 411: Dallas art enthusiasts mingled with local, national, and international artists for a private viewing party and kickoff of The Other Art Fair, a four-day artist fair for discovering emerging artists.

Fair director Nicole Garton welcomed patrons to the October 21 event, where they were among the first to browse the art and purchase their favorite pieces. To add to the fun, guests could take selfies in the Instagrammy pop-up Sweet Tooth Hotel "Sunset Lounge," enjoy free mini tarot card readings by Keana Marie, and take home free prints created live in person by Deep Ellum's Lewellyn's Print Shop.

The party also benefited a good cause, as The Other Art Fair partnered with The Stewpot, a nonprofit known for its art program that affords opportunities for creativity, growth, and healing to homeless and at-risk communities. Attendees supported The Stewpot's mission by purchasing artworks by their self-taught artists and could help spread joy by decorating a card to accompany a care package. 

The fair showcased 130 independent and emerging artists — each handpicked by a committee of art world experts. Throughout the weekend, art lovers and collectors could connect with artists and explore thousands of original artworks across various media — including painting, photography, sculpture, and mixed media — in a range of prices from $100 to $10,000. 

Who: Adam Parsons, Aparna Sharma, Kary BrittinghamMelissa Ellis, Jennifer Aggad, Austin Burch, Melissa Ramos, Reese Threadgill, Emily BurchBJ Howard, Ted NapolitanoBobby Miller, Evony LewisBrandi Kriegshauser, Sabrina AldridgeJill Malouf, Leslie VickeryJon Bonneau, Mckenna FurgursonMatthew Gilley, Carrie WhiteSly Isaiah, Alexa BoggsTania Baron, Nat Napolintano, Lori StuartTim Hoyland, Wendy Goldberg, Rachel Ondrusen, and Randall Ondrusen.

