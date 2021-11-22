$2 million mission accomplished at Dallas gala honoring heroic military families

What: 2021 Folds of Honor Gala

Where: AT&T Stadium

The 411: North Texas philanthropists, veterans, military families, and scholarship recipients filled the field at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, November 13 for the sixth annual Folds of Honor Gala. The event raises funds to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The evening included a VIP reception, seated dinner, live auction of luxury items and experiences, live entertainment, dancing, and a few patriotic surprises.

After an introduction by the Color Guard, who presented the American and military flags, emcee Julie Dobbs of KTCK the Ticket welcomed guests. Then attention turned to the roof, where the the “Patriot Parachuters,” a veteran-owned parachute team, rappelled down the stadium to great cheers and applause.

Sarah Duncan, Folds of Honor regional development officer, shared her personal experience as a recipient of a scholarship from the organization, then recognized the Werra family and honorary chairs Cintia and Johnny Powers for their many contributions to the Dallas-area nonprofit. All received signature Folds of Honor A2 Flight Jackets on stage.

Guests went head-to-head in the live auction, with the most exciting item of the night being the chance to tandem jump with the Patriot Parachuters as they parachute into the Folds of Honor golf tournament in 2022.

Guests danced the night away to hit songs performed by Emerald City Band. The night ended in celebration when it was announced that the gala had raised $1,952,640, which will provide more than 390 educational scholarships to deserving military families. For more information about Folds of Honor, visit the website.

