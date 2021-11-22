Home » Society
Honoring heroes

$2 million mission accomplished at Dallas gala honoring heroic military families

$2M mission accomplished at Dallas gala honoring military families

By
Travis Hollman, Stephanie Hollman, Cintia Powers, Johnny Powers
Travis Hollman, Stephanie Hollman, Cintia Powers, Johnny Powers Photo by George Fiala
Ben Boudreaux, Melissa Pestalozzi, Janelle Brandom, Devin Mccarthy
Ben Boudreaux, Melissa Pestalozzi, Janelle Brandom, Devin Mccarthy Photo by George Fiala
Laura Ailshire
Laura Ailshire Photo by George Fiala
Brian Orange, Brandon Orange, Wanda Orange, Brooklyn Orange, Brianna Orange
Brian Orange, Brandon Orange, Wanda Orange, Brooklyn Orange, Brianna Orange  Photo by George Fiala
Brandi Redmond, Jeff Dull, Ashley Dull
Brandi Redmond, Jeff Dull, Ashley Dull Photo by George Fiala
Patriot Parachuters
The Patriot Parachuters rappelled down the stadium. Photo by George Fiala
Anthony Carter, Laurie Carter, Monica May, Wade May
Anthony Carter, Laurie Carter, Monica May, Wade May Photo by George Fiala
Sammie Williams, Lindsay Cummings, Maddie Borg, Jackie May, Kaely Ferguson
Sammie Williams, Lindsay Cummings, Maddie Borg, Jackie May, Kaely Ferguson Photo by George Fiala
Ellen Conley, Dane Conley, Jack Stow, Makynlee Mendoza
Ellen Conley, Dane Conley, Jack Stow, Makynlee Mendoza Photo by George Fiala
Julie Dobbs
Julie Dobbs Photo by George Fiala
Jill Schloesser, Joe Schloesser
Jill Schloesser, Joe Schloesser Photo by George Fiala
Brock Appenzeller, Katie Kielminski, Zach Appenzeller, Rhonda Appenzeller, Phil Appenzeller
Brock Appenzeller, Katie Kielminski, Zach Appenzeller, Rhonda Appenzeller, Phil Appenzeller Photo by George Fiala
Diane Nemecek, Sarah Duncan
Diane Nemecek, Sarah Duncan Photo by George Fiala
Folds of Honor Gala, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond
Real Housewives Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman get in on the fun. Photo by George Fiala
Marine, Folds of Honor Gala
Almonst $2 million was raised for military family scholarships. Photo by George Fiala
What: 2021 Folds of Honor Gala

Where: AT&T Stadium

The 411: North Texas philanthropists, veterans, military families, and scholarship recipients filled the field at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, November 13 for the sixth annual Folds of Honor Gala. The event raises funds to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The evening included a VIP reception, seated dinner, live auction of luxury items and experiences, live entertainment, dancing, and a few patriotic surprises.

After an introduction by the Color Guard, who presented the American and military flags, emcee Julie Dobbs of KTCK the Ticket welcomed guests. Then attention turned to the roof, where the the “Patriot Parachuters,” a veteran-owned parachute team, rappelled down the stadium to great cheers and applause.

Sarah Duncan, Folds of Honor regional development officer, shared her personal experience as a recipient of a scholarship from the organization, then recognized the Werra family and honorary chairs Cintia and Johnny Powers for their many contributions to the Dallas-area nonprofit. All received signature Folds of Honor A2 Flight Jackets on stage.

Guests went head-to-head in the live auction, with the most exciting item of the night being the chance to tandem jump with the Patriot Parachuters as they parachute into the Folds of Honor golf tournament in 2022.

Guests danced the night away to hit songs performed by Emerald City Band. The night ended in celebration when it was announced that the gala had raised $1,952,640, which will provide more than 390 educational scholarships to deserving military families. For more information about Folds of Honor, visit the website.

Who: Travis Hollman, Stephanie Hollman, Ben Boudreaux, Melissa Pestalozzi, Janelle Brandom, Devin Mccarthy, Brandi Redmond, Jeff Dull, Ashley DullLaura AilshireAnthony Carter, Laurie Carter, Monica May, Wade MayBrian Orange, Brandon Orange, Wanda Orange, Brooklyn Orange, Brianna OrangeJill Schloesser, Joe SchloesserBrock Appenzeller, Katie Kielminski, Zach Appenzeller, Rhonda Appenzeller, Phil AppenzellerSammie Williams, Lindsay Cummings, Maddie Borg, Jackie May, Kaely FergusonEllen Conley, Dane Conley, Jack Stow, Makynlee Mendoza, and Diane Nemecek.

