In the spirit of shopping
Dallas' beloved Chi Omega Christmas Market returns with more than 250 merchants and a fashion icon
Holiday shopping meets a worthy cause when the 49th annual Chi Omega Christmas Market returns November 19-22, at its new home in Dallas Market Center's World Trade Center on the 11th floor.
One of Dallas' most beloved holiday traditions since 1978, the four-day Market welcomes more than 10,000 shoppers and 250-plus merchants from across the country, offering a curated selection of seasonal gifts for every age, style, and occasion.
Shoppers can explore jewelry, holiday home décor, fashion for the whole family, gourmet treats, entertaining essentials, linens, original art, and more. Santa and other special guests will also make appearances throughout the event, adding to the festive atmosphere.
The celebration kicks off Thursday, November 19, with the Preview Party, featuring special guest Elyce Arons, co-founder of Kate Spade and co-founder and CEO of Frances Valentine.
Meet special guest Elyce Arons.Photo courtesy of Elyce Arons
A 35-year fashion veteran, Arons helped build Kate Spade into one of the world's most recognizable fashion brands before launching Frances Valentine with Kate and Andy Spade in 2016. Her debut memoir, We Might Just Make It After All, chronicles her decades-long friendship with Kate Spade and the lessons learned building two iconic brands.
Preview Party guests will enjoy an exclusive first look at the Market, festive shopping, and the opportunity to purchase Arons' book and have it signed during select hours. Market patrons who donate $1,000 or more will also enjoy an enhanced experience with Arons in the exclusive Patron Lounge.
Beyond the shopping, the Market's greatest tradition is giving back. Established by Dallas-area Chi Omega alumnae in 1978, the event has donated more than $12 million to support organizations serving the arts, civic engagement, education, health, and human welfare.
Proceeds from the 2026 Market will benefit nine North Texas nonprofits and collegiate scholarships. This year's beneficiaries include Dallas Children's Advocacy Center, Dallas Theater Center, Equest, Family Gateway, Juliette Fowler Communities, Make-A-Wish North Texas, Readers 2 Leaders, The Senior Source, and Vickery Trading Company.
With four days of holiday shopping, a celebrated fashion-world guest, and a mission rooted in giving back, the Chi Omega Christmas Market offers a festive way to check off holiday gift lists while making a meaningful difference in North Texas.
Plan your visit
The 49th annual Chi Omega Christmas Market takes place November 19-22 at Dallas Market Center's World Trade Center, 11th Floor, 2050 N. Stemmons Frwy.
- Thursday, November 19: Preview Party, 5-9 pm
- Friday, November 20: First Call Shopping, 9 am-1 pm; General Admission, 1-8 pm
- Saturday, November 21: General Admission, 9 am-5 pm
- Sunday, November 22: General Admission, 10 am-3 pm
Purchase tickets to the Chi Omega Christmas Market and learn more now.