Mosaic of millinery
Mad Hatter's 2026 brings beautiful tableau of chapeaux to Dallas Arboretum
It is tradition that each chair of the Dallas Mad Hatter's Luncheon should choose a new theme for each new year - to start with a blank canvas, so to speak. But if a future chair were to repeat the 2026 theme "The Art of the Garden," it's hard to fathom anyone would complain.
This year's most-anticipated spring luncheon wove the setting itself - the Dallas Arborteum and Botanical Garden - into an event mosaic of marvelous millinery, modeling of fine fashion, and mingling with friends over food and drink.
The artsy theme was chosen by chairs Reagan Pace, Sheridan Reeder, and honorary chair Anne Stodghill as a way to honor the Dallas arts community, including the city's museums, artists, the Dallas Art Fair, and the burgeoning gallery scene. It also happened to coincide - "as if we had commissioned it ourselves," they write in the program - with sculpture artist Hunt Slonem's large-scale exhibition, "Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies," which had just opened on the grounds of the Arboretum days before the April 25 luncheon.
Like any masterpiece, Mad Hatter's 2026 also took some risks, rearranged some focal points, and elicited emotion from those in attendance - from awe to "aw dang, it's warm out here."
Now in its 38th year, Mad Hatter's remains the beloved fundraising event sponsored by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. It's also one of the most coveted tickets in town.
This group went all in on a Monet "Water Lilies" theme. Photo by Ashley Gongora
A few hundred VIPs mingled on the Ginsburg Plaza, clad in their finest floral frocks and with bubbly in hand, for a first look at each other's hats and the first chance to bid on silent auction items. Guests went all out in their execution of the "art" theme - from fascinators featuring Monet's "Water Lilies" to big hats with paint brushes and palettes.
It was also the first time folks got to view the new set-up for the event's fashion show. Instead of the traditional catwalk inside Rosine Hall, the runway would be the al fresco pathway through the garden between Rosine and A Tasteful Place (a risk, considering it had been a cloudy, windy morning). Pretty paper parasols had been placed on each seat, which would prove useful not only as sun protection, but as seat place holders.
At 11 am, clouds parted, the sun came out, and the crowd of about 500 took their seats (and opened their parasols) for the fashion show featuring the designs of acclaimed Dallas designer Esé Azenabor. The unmistakable intro to Abba's "Dancing Queen" came over the speakers, and to the audience's surprise and delight, a group of little girls - not grown-up fashion models - appeared on the stage. Walking two by two on the runway, they modeled Azenabor's darling new children's collection.
Then, legendary fashion show producer Jan Strimple began sending models out to showcase more than 50 stunning looks by Azenabor, including breathtaking ballgowns and wedding gowns with intricate ornamentation and draping. The audience was so close to the runway that the rhythmic "swishing" of silk and "clinking" of beading could be heard as the models walked by. "I felt like I was Anna Wintour at the front row of Fashion Week," one attendee could be overheard saying. The program provided descriptions and prices for all the designs - from slightly less than $1,000 to $28,000 - adding to the fairy tale of it all.
One of the stunning couture gowns in the Ese Azenabor fashion show. Photo by Ashley Gongora
Instead of the luncheon following the fashion show this year, an outdoor reception took place around the plaza. Here, the hat judges got up-close looks at the most impressive creations of the day, and guests posed for each other's photos and videos. DJ Lucy Wrubel - wearing a party-ready hat topped with a champage bottle - kept the beats lively.
With temperatures pushing toward 85 degrees, some patrons headed inside to the air-conditioned relief of Rosine Hall and A Tasteful Place, and began enjoying the cold water set at their place for lunch.
The big moment came when hat awards were announced in seven art-themed categories. Winners and judges were:
- The Inaugural Carole Ann Brown Best in Show: Prashe Shah (judged by honorary chair Anne Stodghill)
- Italian Masters: Debbie Murray ("classical creations," judged by Capera Ryan)
- Impressionists: D&M Leasing group ("best group category," judged by Nicole Myers)
- Surrealism: Elizabeth Smith ("over the top creations," judged by Sharon Lee Clarke)
- Rococo: Sarah Ring ("best use of live botanicals," judged by Eliot Whitall)
- Cubism: Allison Brodnax’s group ("monochromatic geometry," judged by Hannah Fagadau)
- Pop Art: Erin Jett ("brightly colored tribute to pop culture," judged by John Sughrue)
"Surrealism" category winner Elizabeth Smith, whose hat twirled around like a carousel. Photo by Ashley Gongora
At tables adorned with gorgeous spring floral centerpieces by Gro Designs and The T Shop, guests dined on a spring salad of mixed greens, feta, candied pecans, pickled onions, and champagne vinaigrette; a plate of finger sandwiches (chicken salad and pimento cheese), Greek pasta salad, and mini mandarin orange souffle; and a decadent individual carrot cake for dessert. Wine stewards kept glasses filled.
Attendees adjusted their hats for some final photos at the valet line, and picked up their swag bags filled with goodies from Eataly.
Money raised through Mad Hatter's assists with the development, growth and maintenance of A Woman’s Garden, a major garden at the Arboretum.
Scroll through the photos, above, to see who was there and glimpse all the highlights of the hats, fashion show, and more.