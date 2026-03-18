Gown lowdown
Save the dates for these 10 can't-miss Dallas galas of spring 2026
The 2026 spring gala season in Dallas started with flourish and fanfare at the 40th anniversary Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball on February 21. Then foodies had a delicious night of fundraising at the KidLinks Symphony of Chefs two nights later. Ladies who power-lunch gathered early in the season for the Stewpot Alliance Soup's On! Luncheon and the St. Valentine's Day Luncheon.
March is when the big fundraising events really ramp up, carefully working around spring break.
Here is our guide to the 10 can't-miss spring galas of 2026 in Dallas, which will raise vital funds for arts groups, sports foundations, patient care, the beautification of Dallas, and more civic causes.
Below that is a list of big fundraising luncheons (many of which will welcome high-profile celebrity speakers) and more galas at-a-glance. If young professionals are looking for events tailored to them, they'll find that special list here.
Time to grab your date book and send those gowns to the cleaners. Here are 10 must-attend galas of spring:
Mavs Ball, March 19 at Omni Dallas Hotel
The Dallas Mavericks’ 11th annual Mavs Ball brings courtside glamour to a fundraiser featuring featuring cocktails, dinner, auctions, and entertainment by Emerald City Band. Players, VIPs, and fans will gather to support the Mavs Foundation's mission to champion women, children, and families across North Texas. Even without attending, Mavs fans can bid on memorable experiences, autographed collectibles, game-worn jerseys, and art specifically created for MFFLs at Mavs.com/Auction. More information and auction access are available here.
Bruce Wood Dance Gala, March 28 at Sounders Dallas
Bruce Wood Dance Dallas’ high-energy gala turns back time with the theme “Culture Shock,” a retro-inspired celebration spanning the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. Guests can expect themed cocktails, dinner, and live performance channeling everything from bouffants and martinis to protest anthems and funk grooves. Chaired by Phil Clemmons and Herb Weichsel and Rodger Kobes and Michael Keller, with honorary chair Patricia Kozak, the event will benefit the company’s aim to bring boundary-pushing dance to North Texas and beyond. It is sold out, but more information can be found here.
Resource Center Toast to Life, April 11 at The Empire Room
Resource Center’s 28th annual gala sets sail with a "Voyage Beneath the Sea" theme and promises an evening of immersive entertainment. Hosted by drag superstar Brooke Lynn Hytes, the lively affair will features dazzling performances, over-the-top décor, and culinary experiences, plus live and silent auctions filled with luxury items and exclusive finds. Proceeds support Resource Center’s programs serving the LGBTQ community across North Texas. More information and tickets are here.
Children's Cancer Fund Gala, April 17 at Hilton Anatole
Themed "Unbridled Courage," this heartfelt evening marks 36 years of celebrating strength and survival of young cancer patients and their families. (Note: Bring tissues.) Chaired by Bina Palnitkar and Kasey Lemkin, with honorary co-chairs Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott, the night includes a VIP reception, seated dinner, silent auction, and a the event's signature fashion show pairing pediatric cancer patients with celebrity escorts on the runway. Proceeds benefit Children’s Cancer Fund, supporting research and treatment programs at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center. More information and tickets can be found here.
Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott are honorary chairs of the Children's Cancer Fund Gala. Photo by BFA and Tamytha Cameron
TITAS Command Performance + Gala, April 18 at Winspear Opera House
TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND marks the 30th anniversary of its signature Command Performance with an elegant evening of dinner and world-class dance. The black-tie-optional affair begins with a seated dinner, followed by a tour-de-force performance of internationally acclaimed artists, and an “Afterglow” party on the Winspear stage. The night will also honor DeMetris Sampson with the Tom Adams Award of Appreciation. Proceeds support TITAS’ mission to bring groundbreaking dance to North Texas. More information and tickets are available here.
Mad Hatter's Tea, April 24 at Dallas Arboretum
The only daytime event on the list, but big enough to be considered a gala. Hosted by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, the annual spring fête returns with an art-inspired theme, “The Art of the Garden." Known for its over-the-top millinery, the event and its famous hat contest will feature themed categories inspired by movements from Renaissance masters to Pop Art, along with a runway show produced by the legendary Jan Strimple. Chaired by Reagan Pace and Sheridan Reeder, with honorary chair Anne Stodghill, Mad Hatter's proceeds benefit the A Woman’s Garden at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. More information and tickets can be found here.
Equest Blue Ribbon Gala, April 25 at Gilley's Dallas
The milestone 45th annual Equest gala, themed "Run for the Roses," will be filled with Kentucky Derby flair. Chaired by Melinda and Mark Knowles, with honorary chair Lynn McBee, the night will include a cocktail reception, seated dinner, live and silent auctions, an awards presentation, and dancing to Jordan Kahn’s Manhattan Orchestra. Proceeds benefit Equest, which provides equine-assisted therapies for children, adults, and veterans across North Texas. More information and tickets are available here.
Dallas Theater Center Centerstage 42 Gala, May 2 at Wyly Theatre
Dallas Theater Center’s signature gala returns for its 42nd year with a high-energy evening of onstage dining, entertainment, and fundraising. The night will include a cocktail reception spotlighting the theater’s artists and community programs, followed by dinner in the Potter Rose Performance Hall, a live auction, and musical performance by special guest, TV star Michael Urie, known for his roles in Ugly Betty and Shrinking. The prestigious Linda and Bill Custard Award will honor Larry Angelilli for his leadership and advocacy in the arts. Proceeds support DTC’s productions and education initiatives across North Texas. More information and tickets are available here.
TEX Gala, May 7 at Globe Life Field
The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation's annual gala will feature a red-carpet arrival, handcrafted cocktails, dinner on the playing field of Globe Life Field, live and silent auctions of sports and Hollywood memorabilia, and a live performance from country superstars Zac Brown Brand. It has an intriguing "Afterparty" theme: "Step into a night of mystery and style at this year's Old Fashioned Afterparty — an upscale speakeasy experience with a Western Americana edge," organizers say. The gala will be attended by Rangers players, coaches, and staff, and proceeds will go to improve the lives of children, the military, and first responders' families in the community. For information and tickets, visit the website.
House of DIFFA: Hotel Mystique, May 9 at Sheraton Dallas
Spring’s most dramatic black-tie gala transforms into a cinematic experience with the theme “Hotel Mystique,” where fashion, identity, and storytelling will come together, organizers say. Co-chaired by David White and David Chadd, the 34th annual event invites guests to step “behind closed doors” through immersive runway segments and dramatic, room-by-room "reveals." A highlight of the evening, the signature Live Luxury Jacket Auction, will feature one-of-a-kind wearable art alongside luxe travel, jewelry, and fashion. Proceeds benefit DIFFA Dallas and its mission to support North Texas HIV/AIDS service organizations. More information and tickets can be found here.
House of DIFFA presents Hotel Mystique. Photo by Thomas Garza
Power Luncheons:
- Halliburton Foundation Beacon of Hope Luncheon, March 13 at Omni Dallas Hotel
- Chick Lit Luncheon, March 27 at Hilton Anatole
- Dec my Room Room to Grow Luncheon, April 2 at NorthPark Center
- Junior League Milestones Luncheon, April 10 at Fairmont Dallas
- CASA Cherish the Children Luncheon, April 17 at The Arts District Mansion
- Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Luncheon & Fashion Show, April 21 at Meyerson Symphony Center
- Family Compass North Star Luncheon, April 27 at Arts District Mansion
- DSOL Fashion Notes Luncheon, April 29 at Meyerson Symphony Center
- Texas Women's Foundation Awards, April 29 at Moody Performance Hall
- Genesis Luncheon, May 8 at Hilton Anatole
Also save the dates for:
- AWARE Affair, April 11 at Gilley's Dallas
- Ronald McDonald House Gala, April 17 at The Echo Lounge
- Yellow Rose Gala, April 18 at
- Cotes du Coeur, April 25 at Omni Dallas
- Day at the Races, May 2
- CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, May 7 at Astoria Event Venue
- Dallas Children's Theater Gala, May 8 at DCT