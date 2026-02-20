Spreading the love
Dallas hearts open wide to raise $1M at St. Valentine's Day Luncheon
What: 2026 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show
Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
The 411: On Wednesday, February 4, 850 guests descended on the Meyerson for the 42nd annual luncheon benefiting Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society). Themed "The Heart of the Fight," this year's event was co-chaired by Megan and Keith Conlon, with honorary chairs Ellen and Clayton Kershaw.
Guests were dressed in their Valentine's-inspired reds, pinks, and florals, and did more than just wear their hearts on their sleeve. They opened their hearts (and pocketbooks) wide to raise more than $1 million to fight blood cancers.
The event started with a champagne reception and silent auction for sports memorabilia, jewelry, trips, and more. The program was emceed by Clarice Tinsley of Fox4 in the concert hall and included remarks by Blood Cancer United chief medical officer Dr. Gwen Nichols, who underscored the life-saving mission of the organization.
Blood Cancer United executive director Leah Swanson, Spirit of Tom Landry Award recipient Vivian Haddad, Lara Haddad and emcee Clarice Tinsley.Photo by Tamytha Cameron and Celeste Cass
The inaugural Linda Somerville Memorial Hero award - named for co-chair Megan Conlon's mother, who died of a blood cancer - was given to Gene Palma and accepted by his wife Susan and sons Alex and Charlie.
Additional awards included:
- The 2026 ICON Award to Lisa Cooley
- The Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Award to Kathi Shuford
- The Spirit of Tom Landry Award to Vivian Haddad
The event's fashion show, produced by the Robyn Chauvin, showcased spring looks from Highland Park Village retailers and included committee members’ children modeling Valentine’s-inspired looks from LoveShackFancy.
A luncheon of chicken on field greens and red velvet cake or lavender panna cotta followed in the lobby, and a coffee bar was offered as the day concluded.
Who: St. Valentine's Day Luncheon co-founders Rusty Duvall and Janet Evans, Blood Cancer United executive director Leah Swanson, Peggy Sewell, Aaron and Brittain Ewert, Alison Malone, Kristin Hallam, Courtney Petit, Kate Cutshall, Marty Petet, Destin Shore, Meredith Ferrell, Megan Filgo, Bessie Doffermyer, Katie Walton, Jennifer Dix, Mary Martha Pickens, Elizabeth Conroy, Lacy Lange, Emily Isom, Sarah Oliver, Ellie Skidmore, Julia Jenevein, Kate Leyendecker, Victoria Snee, Caroline Chandler, Kristi Harbord, Suhani Patel, Abbey Jennings, Tatianna Brannen, Emily Bowlin, Lindsey Emanuelson, Dwight Emanuelson, Claire Emanuelson, Sterling Evans, Peyton Dowd, Sarah Malloy, Pam Dyer, Erica Armijo, Diane Scovell, Allie Beth Allman, Venise Stuart, Patti Flowers, Phillip and Samantha Wortley, and hundreds more patrons and guests.