Fun in fundraising
The 7 must-hit spring galas and parties for Dallas young professionals
The future of Dallas philanthropy is in good hands, if this spring's lineup of fundraising galas, luncheons, and parties for young professionals is any indication.
To be clear, these events aren't just for Gen-Z. But with high-energy party vibes, later start and end times, and slightly lower ticket prices than the city's ritziest black-tie balls, they're highly attractive to a young and vibrant crowd.
Here are the seven top social events every Dallas young professional should have on her or his calendar this spring.
CASAblanca, January 30
The Dallas CASA Young Professionals kick off social social season with a high-energy casino party filled with games, cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, silent auctions, prizes, and dancing at a new location this year - The Adolphus hotel in downtown Dallas. After trying their luck at the blackjack, craps, poker, and roulette tables, guests can let lose on the dance floor to the sounds of The Special Edition band. The black-tie optional gala, which has an appropriate "Winter Wonderland" theme, is under the guidance of co-chairs Matthew Brown, Bayley Irish, Vivian Satterfield, and Hayward Woodmansee, and proceeds benefit the children served by Dallas CASA. Tickets (starting at $215 for nonmembers) are sold out. More information, including more opportunities to give or become involved, are here.
CASAblanca is the annual YP casino party benefiting Dallas CASA. Photo by Ray Carlin
Genesis Masquerade, February 20
The Genesis Young Leaders are once again heading to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science for an interactive "Night at the Museum" gala. The black-tie ball promises a roaming dinner, signature cocktails, silent auction, live entertainment, and more. Event co-chairs are Courtney & Christian Arroyave, and GYL board president is Kendal Bohnsak. Genesis Young Leaders is an auxiliary group of young professionals dedicated to ending domestic violence. All proceeds go to the many programs of Genesis Women's Shelter & Support. Tickets (starting at $125 for individuals and $225 for couples) are available here.
Junior League Milestones Luncheon featuring Priya Parker, April 10
This year's Junior League power lunch will be headlined by acclaimed author, facilitator, and strategic advisor Priya Parker. Mary M. Jalonick will be honored as Sustainer of the Year at the event, taking place at Fairmont Dallas Hotel and chaired by Krystle Craycraft, with sustaining chair Diana Hamilton. The luncheon benefits the Junior League of Dallas Community Service Fund, which supports the organization's many civic causes throughout greater Dallas. For more information, tables (starting at $3,000), and tickets ($300 or $500 for VIP), go here.
Priya Parker is the author of "The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters."Photo by Fernando Palafox
Yellow Rose Gala, April 18
The Yellow Rose Gala celebrates the organization's milestone 40th anniversary with the theme "Since 1986: A Legacy Led by Legends." Taking place at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel, the black-tie gala will throw it back to 1986, with a totally rad night of dinner, cocktails, auctions, and dancing led by emcees, TV broadcasters Lauren Pryzybl and Tim Ryan. Sheree J. Wilson, CeCe Hays, and Fay Sheehan are the event co-chairs who'll help the organization raise money for a cure for MS. The Dee Wynne Courage award will be presented to Sharon Henley. Tickets (starting at $175 for those age 35 and under, and $500 for guests over 35) are available here.
Dallas Cotillion Club Annual Gala & Silent Auction, May 1
The Dallas Cotillion Club’s 82nd annual Gala & Silent Auction will bring together the city’s young professionals for a black-tie evening, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support. The gala will include a VIP cocktail hour, silent auction, and more. While the Cotillion Club is a private, membership-based social club for women, the gala is open to all young adults in Dallas. This year’s location, theme, and more details will be revealed later this spring; contact president Brighton Charles for more information.
Day at the Races, May 2
Can't make it to Churchill Downs for "the greatest two minutes in sports?" Dallas has the next best thing in this annual Kentucky Derby soiree starring mint juleps and Derby-worthy hats. Guests should show up to Turtle Creek Park dressed in their Derby best for Southern food and beverages, a silent auction, table games, "wagering," music, dancing, a best-dressed and best-hat competition, and of course, Kentucky Derby viewing. The 2026 event is chaired by Kim and Greg Hext with honorary chairs Tracey and Ben Lange, and benefits the work of Turtle Creek Conservancy. For more information and tickets (starting at $300), go here.
Day at the Races brings Derby style to Dallas. Photo by Clark Cabus
CultureMap Dallas Tastemaker Awards, May 7
Save the date for the most delicious foodie event of the season (not that we're biased) and get ready to raise a glass to Dallas' restaurant and bar stars. The annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards are a spring tradition — and tickets will be on sale soon. Join us May 7 at Astoria Event Venue for an evening honoring the very best of Dallas' culinary scene, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting a nonprofit partner. More details and ticket info will be revealed soon.