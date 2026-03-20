Slam dunk
Mavs Ball 2026 scores $1.5 million to support Dallas families and kids
What: 11th Annual Mavs Ball benefiting the Mavs Foundation
Where: Omni Dallas Hotel
The 411: The Dallas Mavericks hosted their 11th annual Mavs Ball on Thursday, March 19, welcoming about 500 guests for an evening of cocktails, dinner, and entertainment - all in support of the Mavs Foundation.
The foundations mission is to uplift women, families, and children across North Texas by providing grants to deserving local nonprofits.
Emceed by award-winning sportscasters Dana Larson and Mark Followill, the night featured live and silent auctions with exclusive experiences, including NBA China Games 2026, as well as a high-wattage performance by Emerald City Band that kept the crowd on its feet.
By the end of the evening, the event had raised nearly $1.5 million, pushing the gala’s total impact to more than $14 million over its 11-year run.
Who: Mavs Foundation president Katie Edwards, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd; CEO Rick Welts; president Ethan Casson; and Mavericks legends Shawn Marion, Eduardo Nájera, Rolando Blackman, and Sam Perkins joined the 2025-26 team in attendance.