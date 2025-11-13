Fundraising fun
Dallas’ Night at the Museum gala brings in $2M for Perot programs
On Saturday, November 8, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science opened its doors, after hours, for one of Dallas’ most anticipated galas of fall: Night at the Museum.
Led by co-chairs Shelly and Michael Dee in honor of Sally and Forrest Hoglund, the 2025 Night at the Museum immersed guests in a science-y wonderland of interactive exhibits, fun cocktails, unique cuisine, and more.
Guests agreed: The couldn't-miss highlight of the evening was the 10-Minute Restaurant, which transformed the museum gift shop into a five-star culinary adventure by Wolfgang Puck Catering, reminiscent of how they serve celebrities at the Oscars. Amid all the night's action, it was a great way to sneak in a quick bite and some one-on-one time with a date in a VIP-like setting.
Attendees also noshed from a Living Crudité Bar, an Off the Bone beef station, a paella station, enjoyed "roaming tiramisu," and stopped servers in their tracks for the famous Night at the Museum pot pies. No one went thirsty, either, as guests sipped creative cocktails like Sorbete de Sangria de Cava and the sparkling “Aqua Pearl,” enjoyed a 196 Vodka Seltzer Bar, and a refueled at a coffee cart that opened at the after-party.
Guests got to dig like paleontologists at the Paleo Lab, ooh and ahh at the sparking Aquamarine on the display in the Lyda Hill Gems and Minerals Hall, and learn all about little creepy-crawlies in the Bug Lab Exhibit. Another favorite activity was the Iris Photography, which turned photos of the human eye into works of art.
In total, the crowd of "after-hours scientists" raised $2 million to help fund field trips, outreach, discounted admission and memberships to the Perot, and more.
Among the notable attendees were Margot Perot, Dr. Linda Silver, Marilynn Thoma, Carl Thoma, Santiago Jorba, Catalina Gonzalez, David and Mary Henderson, Katie and Jerome Rose, Lyda Hill, Cade McCarter, DeWitt McCarter, Kelly Compton, Kenna McCarter, John Sughrue, Marlene Sughrue, Kate and Steve Sigfusson, Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, Grace Cook, Laura Compton, Angus Mitchell, Rachel Mitchell, Martine and Michael Philippe, and many more patrons and supporters.