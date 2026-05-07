Fashion & Philanthropy
Dallas' chicest spring luncheon turns designer fashion into force for good
What: 35th Annual Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon
Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center
The 411: Nearly 700 guests gathered Tuesday, April 21 for the Salvation Army Dallas Women’s Auxiliary’s chic Fashion Show & Luncheon, one of the most highly anticipated fundraising luncheons of spring. Hosted by event chair Katherine Coker and honorary chair Lisa Troutt, this year’s luncheon marked the auxiliary’s milestone 35th anniversary.
The "SAWA" luncheon - which resembles a daytime gala - is one of Dallas' most stylish spring traditions, blending philanthropy, fashion, shopping, and community impact for The Salvation Army of North Texas.
The afternoon featured a seated luncheon, "Chic Boutique" shopping opportunity, and Fashion Week-style runway presentation showcasing designer looks generously donated from some of Dallas’ most coveted closets and boutiques.
In a new addition for 2026, the auxiliary launched an Emerging Designer Competition, inviting designers from across Dallas-Fort Worth to submit original looks for the runway show. Winning designer Salvador Medina earned both first- and second-place honors, and Miguel Becerra got third place.
The luncheon took place in the lobby of the Meyerson.Photo courtesy of SAWA
Guests browsed and bid on chic fashions throughout the afternoon in a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting Salvation Army programs that combat poverty, homelessness, and addiction across North Texas. Submitted designs and luxury fashions were also available for purchase at the Chic Boutique, a boutique-style shopping experience set up in the Meyerson lobby.
During the program inside the concert hall, Dallas Women’s Auxiliary president Kimber Hartmann and founding emeritus member Margot Perot recognized several standout supporters for their dedication and service: Margaret Hancock received the Margot Perot Service Award, Gene Jones was honored with the Legacy Award, and Marilyn Spencer received the Love in Action Award.
“We are so thrilled to have celebrated the annual Fashion Show & Luncheon this year alongside our generous advocates, partners, and donors,” said Major Carolynn Webb, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. “Each year this is a remarkable event that joins together so much of the North Texas community in the name of service."
Since its founding in 1993, the Fashion Show & Luncheon has raised more than $18 million to support The Salvation Army of North Texas and its mission to serve individuals and families in need throughout the region.
Who: Laura Bush, Meredith Land, Charlotte Jones, Haley Anderson, Katherine Wyker, Shannon Graham, Katherine Jaynes, Major Rob Webb, Claire Emanuelson, Jan Strimple, Paige Locke, Christina Cavalier, Patti Flowers, Kim Hext, Candice Winslow, Jennifer Dix, Laura Downing, Elizabeth Gambrell, Lisa Singleton, and nearly 700 more supporters, patrons, community leaders, and fashion enthusiasts.