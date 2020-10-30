Dallas-Fort Worth Airport lands on list of fastest recovering during pandemic

Since the World Health Organization announced the COVID-19 as a global pandemic on March 11, few industries have slowed as dramatically as air travel. Airlines and airports alike witnessed a staggering drop in travelers. But it’s not all gloom and doom.

Finance website FinanceBuzz crunched the numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation to determine the airports making the best recovery from April to June of this year.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport landed 15th among the top 15 U.S. airports seeing the fastest recovery.

In April 2020, 190,038 travelers flew out of D-FW. That number jumped to 998,875 in June, for a 425.62 percent increase in departing passengers. While D-FW did not have the largest increase percentage-wise, it did serve the highest number of passengers by volume in June.

The airport with the fastest recovery overall is Chicago Midway International Airport, which saw 30,693 departures in April and 338,884 in June, for a leap of 1004.11 percent.

Just ahead of D-FW was Boston Logan International Airport, at No. 14.

The news is not as good for another Texas airport. FinanceBuzz also looked at the pandemic’s effect on the 30 busiest airports in the nation, year over year. The site examined the number of departing passengers on domestic flights from June 2019 and compared them to June of this year.

Houston’s Bush Intercontinental (IAH) saw a dramatic decrease in traffic of 82.83 percent, according to the site. June 2019 saw 1,473,575 departing passengers, compared to just 253,036 in June of this year. That drop puts IAH at No. 13 in the top 15 airports with the biggest traffic drops in the U.S.

For some perspective, the airport with the biggest plunge is New York City’s LaGuardia, which saw 1,281,848 travelers depart in June 2019, while a paltry 133,272 departed this June, for a 89.60 percent drop.

The lingering effects of the pandemic on the travel industry might not subside for a while. FinanceBuzz notes that a recent survey found that 49 percent of Americans don't plan to take a flight for at least a year.