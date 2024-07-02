As the weather heats up, so do the many hotel and resort deals all around Texas. Why waste time hanging around the house when you could be exploring a new city or a small Hill Country town? Travelers looking for last-minute Independence Day vacations, staycations, or summer road trip ideas can find them here, in our big roundup of 12 top events for a fun-filled getaway in July.
Along the Gulf Coast
July is the perfect time to pack up and spend a long weekend on the coast. Galveston's retro Hotel Lucine is offering guests 15 percent off a two-night stay, 20 percent off a three- to four-night stay, and 25 percent off stays for five to seven nights in the hotel's new "Summer Breeze" package. Those who book during Independence Day may want to watch Galveston's annual fireworks show on the beach, starting at 9:15 pm.
In the Hill Country
The newest boutique hotel in the Hill Country has made its debut in downtown Taylor, located 35 miles northeast of Austin. Talbot Commons Pocket Hotel opened its doors on June 20, boasting 11 luxurious and stylish guest rooms in the former fellowship hall of the old First Presbyterian Church. The hotel is fully contactless, meaning guests can use an automated service to check themselves in upon arrival, and services can be requested via a 24/7 support line. Rates at Talbot Commons begin at $130 per night.
Two unique hotels tucked away in Comfort, Texas, have reopened following recent renovations: The Meyer Hotel and Camp Comfort. Both properties are now booking 20 percent off summer stays in the cozy German town situated just 90 miles west of Austin. Guests at The Meyer Hotel will enjoy redesigned rooms with modern touches that still embody the hotel's rich German history, as well as renovated retreat-style communal amenities like the courtyard, pool, and creekside areas. Camp Comfort's transformation includes a revamped industrial modern design across its cabins, guest suites, and renovated airstream trailers. Weekday rates at The Meyer Hotel begin at $140 in July, and weekend rates begin at $200. Camp Comfort's weekday rates begin at $145, and weekend rates start at $230.
Camp Comfort's rustic vibes will captivate guests seeking an escape from the city. Photo by Collin Findlay
Ahead of the 2024 Fredericksburg Food and Wine Festival in October, the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce will host its first-ever "Preview Week" from July 22-28. Enthusiasts can get sneak peeks at what's to come in October, with different immersive experiences at various local farms, restaurants, and more. A full schedule of events and tickets ($20-$100 per person per day) can be found at fbgfoodandwine.com.
It doesn't get any more rustic (or remote) than a cabin retreat in Castell, where the homey Castell Cabins provide the ultimate peaceful getaways along the banks of the beautiful Llano River. City dwellers can take advantage of the retreat's featured experiences – like kayaking, fly fishing, or biking – or simply disconnect and enjoy the lush scenery. There are four cabins and one house (El Castellito) to choose from, which can accommodate 2-10 guests. Rates for the cabins begin at $129 per night with a two-night minimum; At El Castellito rates are $289 per night with a two-night minimum.
In San Antonio
If a rooftop pool is calling your name this summer, the Cenote Pool Deck at Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk is the right place to be, especially during the hotel's "Red, White and Relax: 4th of July" staycation dates. The package includes access to Cenote's rooftop pool parties from July 4-6, which will feature themed cocktails and bites from the hotel's bars and restaurants, plus some exclusive relaxation amenities from the Thompson Spa. Book online at hyatt.com.
In Austin
For those who just want to spend a few hours feeling like a fancy hotel guest, check out Swim Club, a new "historic-pool-turned-social-club" located at the recently opened Downright Austin hotel. The multi-level dining space is built into an empty pool; Some diners will eat on the deck, and others on the pool floor. Swim Club's summer programming includes a pool party on July 4, industry nights every Monday from 5-11 pm starting July 8, and pizza nights on Thursdays starting July 18. Although the Swim Club sounds like a private club, it is open to the public. Guests can book stays at the Downright Austin via marriott.com.
Swim Club takes the pool bar concept to a whole new level.Photo by GoodfriendATX
You don't have to be outdoors to break a sweat this summer: Lake Austin Spa Resort is welcoming celebrity fitness trainer Isaac Boots for his first-ever Texas retreat, July 28-August 1. The Torchd retreat includes a four-night, all-inclusive stay at the resort, plus a $100-per-night spa and personal experience credit, two fitness classes hosted by Boots, and a daily private social event. The package, which begins at $795 per person per night, also covers all meals, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, and much more. More information about the retreat can be found on lakeaustin.com.
Vacationers looking for sweet waterfront views that also peek into downtown have to look no further than The Loren at Lady Bird Lake. The boutique hotel is offering guests a "Suite Deal" with a 15 percent discount off best available rates for suite stays for two or more nights. The deal also includes a $50 daily food and beverage credit that can be used at hotel eateries Nido or the Cafe at The Loren. Nightly rates for a suite at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake with the "SUITEDEAL" discount code start at $374.
In Waco
Fireworks are the main event at every Fourth of July celebration, and Hotel 1928 in Waco (the hotel that Chip and Joanna Gaines fixed up on a TV special) is in just the right spot for the show. It's giving visitors unobstructed, front row seats with the best views of the Brazos River during its Star-Spangled Bash at Bertie's on the Rooftop. The evening promises unforgettable themed cocktails, gourmet appetizers, and traditional American burgers, hot dogs, and more. Guests can also dress in their most festive outfits. Tickets are $50 per person and $25 for children 12 and under. Reserve via Resy.
Across North Texas
Fort Worth's award-winning Hotel Droverhas launched its new "Texans & Friends" discount, which gives guests up to 20 percent off their summer stays. Besides Texas residents, this offer also extends to visitors from neighboring states. The discount comes just in time for the hotel's popular Backyard Unplugged series, featuring live music, complimentary summer treats and cocktails, and opportunities to relax at the hotel's pool. Rates for the "Texans & Friends" discount begin at $359 per night.
The ultimate family-friendly Fourth of July vacation awaits in Irving at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. The "Independence Day" package, valid for stays between July 3-7, includes the hotel's famously luxurious accommodations, complimentary valet parking, and fun kid-focused activities personally curated by the hotel's director of family experience. And don't forget about The Ritz-Carlton's Independence Day Block Party on July 5. Rates for the Independence Day package begin at $689 per night.