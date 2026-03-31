Hotel News
Edition boutique hotel and luxury condos to debut in Uptown Dallas
A new mixed-use project in Dallas with hotel and luxury condos is springing up on the former site of public media station KERA. Located at 3031 N. Harwood St., the Chalk Hill complex will include a 29-story building with hotel-plus-condominiums, and an adjacent 22-story office tower.
The hotel will be a branded Edition property, dubbed "the hottest hotel brand in the world" by Forbes magazine.
According to a release, it's expected to open in 2028.
The complex will occupy a 2.5-acre site where KERA previously resided for 60 years. In 2023, Dallas real estate developer Kaizen Development Partners acquired the property in 2023 with a deal to develop the project and relocate KERA to new smaller headquarters on the northern end of the site. An address for KERA's new HQ has not been identified, but ground was broken on March 3.
Hotel
Edition is part of Marriott International, who created the brand with Ian Schrager, founder of Studio 54 and known in the hotel industry for introducing the concept of the boutique hotel. The first Edition opened in Waikiki in 2010. There are now two dozen locations including New York, Miami, Tampa, and Los Angeles in the U.S., as well as international destinations such as London, Madrid, Tokyo, and Dubai.
The Dallas location will follow Edition's ethos with a hotel and residential designed for those who value "authenticity, architectural integrity, and service delivered with quiet precision."
The hotel will feature a restaurant and bar, ballroom and meeting spaces, pool deck, spa with hydrotherapy, holistic well-being center, and dedicated wellness concierge.
Interiors are conceived by Bonetti/Kozerski Architecture, the design firm behind several Edition properties worldwide.
Architecture is led by Boka Powell, whose previous projects include the Victory Commons office building in Victory Park, the renovation of Two Galleria Tower, and SMU Meadows School of the Arts.
Landscape architecture by SWA in collaboration with SCDA integrates biophilic design principles, drawing nature upward into terraces, gardens, and elevated outdoor spaces.
The condos
Called the Residences at The Dallas Edition, the condos are being framed as "luxury," with two-, three-, and four-bedroom units ranging from from 1,080 to 6,866 square feet, and prices starting at $1.5 million for one-bedroom units. Amenities include private elevator access, private individual terraces, 24-hour valet, resort-style pool, and gym.
The 29th-floor penthouse will span 6,866 square feet with more than 3,300 square feet of private outdoor space — crowning the tower as a glass pavilion in the sky.
"Chalk Hill reflects the remarkable evolution we’re seeing in Dallas residential development,” says Catherine Lee, president of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, in charge of leasing the space.
The offices
The office building will offer its own amenity package with fitness center, nearly an acre of green roof space, conference areas, multiple lounge spaces, and multipurpose executive board/dining room.
“The work we are doing with Edition is a tribute to the city’s evolution and the legacy we are helping shape,” says Kaizen Development Partners Managing Partner and CEO Derrick Evers in a statement. "By bringing Edition to Texas for the first time, we are creating a destination where global sophistication meets Dallas soul.”