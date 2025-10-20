Airport News
DFW Airport opens new right-hand exit into Terminal B ahead of time
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has opened a new access route into Terminal B, with new right-hand exits from International Parkway — and they did it two weeks ahead of schedule. Huzzah.
This marks the completion of the first of three final 90-day construction phases to complete right-hand access into Terminal A, B, and C as part of the International Parkway Project.
Now the airport can start on the next phase: Terminal A.
With construction crews transitioning to Terminal A, initial detours are in effect with the full detour into Terminal A scheduled to begin on Friday, October 24. This next phase of construction will progress through the winter holiday travel period.
The goal is to complete the project ahead of next summer.
With updated traffic flow into Terminal B and new detours in place, customers will be guided by new signage and visual cues along all routes.
New Right-hand Access into Terminal B
All customers accessing Terminal B will take new right-hand exits from International Parkway. Customers arriving from the south will drive past all exits into other terminals, then pull a U-turn to reach the southbound right-hand entrance into Terminal B.
Exiting Terminal B: All Traffic Detoured to South Exit
During this next 90-day phase, all customers exiting Terminal B will be directed to the South Exit to merge with southbound traffic on International Parkway. Customers seeking a northbound exit from the terminal area can take the left-hand U-turn before the South Exit Plaza to return northbound on International Parkway.
Terminal A Garage: All Parking Redirected to Lower-level Entrances
The first entrance into the parking garage at Terminal A is closed for the duration of the construction period. Customers can access the parking garage via additional entrances on the lower-level roadway across from the terminal curb.
Additional Detours Scheduled to Begin Friday for Terminal A Bridge Demolition
Additional detours are scheduled to begin October 24 to support demolition of the existing flyover bridge into Terminal A, followed by construction of a new bridge. Demolition is expected to last through Tuesday, October 28 and will require the closure of northbound Service Road and a temporary detour when exiting the Terminal A curbside area. Additionally, demolition will mark the beginning of the next 90-day detour into Terminal A.
The primary entrance into Terminal A’s parking garage will be closed for the next phase of the International Parkway Project to finish building the new bridge into Terminal A. Access to the parking garage is still available via several entrances on the lower-level roadway across from the terminal curb.
With major roadwork underway, DFW recommends travelers add additional drivetime to their plans in getting to the airport. If unsure, DFW recommends arriving at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.