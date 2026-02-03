Where to travel right now
11 sweet deals for a romantic retreat around Texas this February
February is the month of love, so this Texas travel roundup is as full as a box of chocolates with hotel getaways and special deals for Valentine's, Galentine's, and any celebration of romance and friendship.
Travelers can enjoy tastings and discounts at dozens of Hill Country wineries, plan a bespoke couples' massage experience at a Houston hotel, or stay local with a romantic staycation at a luxurious hotel in Uptown Dallas.
For a change of pace, we've thrown in a Mardi Gras event on the Gulf Coast, too.
Here are CultureMap's top picks for a quick and blissful escape around Texas in February.
In Austin
Guests don't have to wait for Valentine's Day to take advantage of Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa's "From Omni, With Love" package to create a bespoke stay for that special someone. The hotel will arrange for a pre-arrival call with its "Love Concierge" to accommodate requests and customization for the stay. The offer also features complimentary late checkout at 1 pm, sparkling wine and chocolates, and a $50 date night credit (excluding Bob's Steak & Chop House). The package is available year-round, seven days a week.
The Ruby Hotel in Round Rock also offers guests a "Romance Package" that is available year-round for couples who might not be Valentine's Day celebrators, but still want to enjoy a romantic getaway for special occasions or anniversaries. The package offers sparkling Prosecco and chocolate truffles upon guests' arrival to their room, which will be decorated in silk rose petals with a handwritten postcard to add a personal touch to the stay. The package is a $75 add-on charge, and standard room rates at The Ruby Hotel begin at $136.50 per night in February.
In San Antonio
The InterContinental San Antonio hotel is celebrating friendships with "Love Bites: A Galentine's Drag Show" at the High Praise rooftop lounge on Saturday, February 7. The after dark drag show promises an unforgettable and unapologetic night full of "iconic energy, glamor, and attitude" headlined by San Antonio's iconic Kristi Waters and featuring a special guest. Tickets are $53.98 per person (after taxes and fees) and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
In the Hill Country
More than 55 Hill Country wineries are teaming up to offer complimentary tastings and deals now through February 27 via the Texas Hill Country Wineries' Wine Lovers Celebration Passport. It's a perfect excuse for a romantic retreat to enjoy the scenery across Dripping Springs, Driftwood, Fredericksburg, Johnson City, and many more small Texas towns. Individual passports are $65, and couples passports are $100.
The Texas Hill Country Wineries Wine Lovers Celebration covers 55 wineries. Photo courtesy of Texas Hill Country Wineries
After exploring the local wineries, lovebirds can book a dreamy stay at The Albert Hotel in Fredericksburg with the "Romantic Retreat" package that includes a 50 percent discount on valet parking, a $50 daily food and beverage credit, and a complimentary bottle of bubbly upon arrival. The package is available throughout February, and nightly room rates begin at $374.
In Houston
The Thompson Houston hotel spa is promising to sweep guests "into a world of light and lights" on select Fridays and Saturdays this month with its indulgent "Club Blanc Experience." The romantic spa escape includes a 70-minute couple's massage, champagne and cocktails, creative treats, and valet parking. The experience is available by private reservation only; reservations can be made online, and a private spa concierge will contact guests to customize the experience and finalize details.
Great Wolf Lodge in Webster is launching an exclusive "Romance on the River" Valentine's Day experience for couples who want a date night – without the kids – to explore the family-friendly water park after hours on February 14. The one-night only experience includes adult-only access to the park and a five-course dinner with wine pairings at a private cabana. Guests can also float the Lazy River while being served an indulgent dessert. The experience is $299 per couple, or $399 per couple with wine pairings.
February is not only the season of love, but it's also the season for spending time near the coast and celebrating Mardi Gras. The Fancy, the restaurant at Galveston beachside retreat Hotel Lucine, will debut its new Big Easy-themed menu during both Mardi Gras weekends from February 6-8 and 13-15. The Mardi Gras menu will feature to-go drinks (including the rum-based "Hurricane" cocktail), King Cake kolaches, Boudin balls, shrimp and grits, and more. The hotel will also host live music every Friday and Saturday in February. Reservations at The Fancy are highly encouraged during Mardi Gras weekends, and can be booked via OpenTable.
It's Mardi Gras season.Photo by Sam Wiley
At home in Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans can make a grand gesture without having to travel far by booking The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas' "Love is in the Air" getaway package that includes a $90 "breakfast for two" credit that can be used at a hotel restaurant or in-room dining, plus a bottle of Champagne upon arrival, a single red rose, chocolate-covered strawberries, complimentary valet parking, and late checkout. Guests can use promo code "ROM" to book romantic stays from February 6-21. Nightly rates vary.
The recently launched immersive Surrealism Afternoon Tea at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek has been romantically re-envisioned for February. Guests can expect their savory sandwiches and sweet treats to be presented with a new "love-inspired color palette" that artfully maintains its "imaginative spirit" inspired by the iconic works of Surrealist painter Salvador Dalí. The tea is $95 per person (or $115 per person with a glass of Bollinger Champagne), and is available on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2:30 pm.
The HALL Park Hotel, Autograph Collection in Frisco is hosting the ultimate girls night on Friday, February 13 with its "Pretty in Pink: Ladies Cocktail Hour" at the Palato Wine Bar. Guests are invited to to wear their prettiest pink outfit and enjoy a welcome cocktail, Valentine's Day-themed goodies, a special happy hour menu, and complimentary valet. Tickets are $23.18 per person (after taxes and fees) and can be purchased via Eventbrite.