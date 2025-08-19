Traffic News
Traffic on US 75 north of Dallas will shift for HOV lane re-do
There's a traffic shift coming to US-75 in Dallas, north of I-635: The northbound US 75 HOV lane will close between I-635 and the President George Bush Turnpike/SH 190 beginning Tuesday, August 19 at 9 pm — hey, that's today — and will continue through late 2026.
Drivers can expect nightly lane closures on northbound US 75 in this corridor as crews install a barrier wall.
The northbound US 75 HOV lane between the George Bush Turnpike/SH 190 and Sam Rayburn Tollway/SH 121 is expected to open in early September.
Drivers should expect to find crews working in the corridor and plan ahead for delays.
This is an ongoing improvement project in which the HOV lanes are being converted to "technology lanes" which will allow for greater flexibility and hopefully reduce congestion.
The Technology Lanes will give access to high-occupany vehicles (HOVs), electric vehicles, low-emission vehicles, and motorcycles during the peak rush hours of weekdays from 7-9 am and 4-6 pm. And then all vehicles will be able to use the lanes during non-rush hour.
Construction of the project will replace the double white stripes and pylons with broken white stripes to allow for continuous ingress and egress between the technology lanes and general-purpose lanes.
A TxDOT spokesperson said the proposal will provide more flexibility for the public to use those lanes, while still providing access to HOV users during peak hours.
This $58.8 million project was awarded to Webber, LLC. Other safety improvements will also be made in the corridor, and overall completion is expected in late 2026. Public hearings began in 2023.
Construction on the project is expected to continue through the summer of 2026, with overnight rolling closures in place for restriping, with the northbound HOV lane closed during construction. Check drivetexas.org for nightly lane closures.