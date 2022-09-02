Dallas Opera raises the curtain on new social group for young professionals

In an effort to make opera fun and relevant for a whole new generation of patrons, the Dallas Opera is introducing a new program for young professionals. Called Crescendo, it's "an under 45 group aimed to bring together young people (ages 21-45) from all backgrounds to network, socialize, and learn more about opera in an approachable, fun way," says a press release.

An annual membership fee provides discounted tickets, pre-show mixers, and behind the scenes access. According to the website, specific benefits include:

Two complimentary tickets to one Wednesday or Friday showing of a Mainstage Performances. (Includes special Mezzanine seating with other members.)

Discounted tickets (40 percent off single tickets to all Mainstage Performances — seated in the Mezzanine).

Pre-show mixers during the performance season. (Performances and dates are Rigoletto — Friday, October 14; Hansel and Gretel — Friday, October 28; Das Rheingold — Friday, February 10; Così fan tutte — Friday, March 24.)

Invitation to one backstage tour (for two).

Invitation to a special event surrounding the Hart Institute for Women Conductors program.

Memberships are $60 for an individual and $120 for two. (None of those old-fashioned discounts for being coupled-up.) Registration is open now.

More community events

Crescendo is part of an overall initiative to reach further into the community — both in person and virtually — as part of Dallas Opera's 65th Anniversary Season, they say.

In one big change from years past, the season will not start with the glittering and exclusive "First Sight/First Night" luncheon and gala. Instead, they're kicking off with a two-night "Evening Under the Stars" concert and bring-your-own-picnic event for the public at Dallas Arboretum, September 13-14. (Tickets are $10-$25.)

A free People’s Choice Concert of opera hits will then take place at 3 pm October 1 at the Winspear Opera House. In a modern twist, it will be live-streamed straight to streaming devices, and in an effort to boost "engagement," audience members will get to vote for their favorite selection and hear it again as the final encore.

The opera is also bringing back the popular OperaTruck for outdoor concerts on an 18-wheel flatbed, outdoor mobile stage. Free performances of a family-friendly, 30-minute TDO production of The Billy Goats Gruff include:

October 15 at White Rock Center of Hope

November 12 at South Dallas Cultural Center

November 19 at Voice of Hope Ministries

April 22 at Klyde Warren Park

April 29 at Fair Park

"Whether it is live and in person at the Winspear, at home on a screen, or out in the neighborhood, we hope to make opera more accessible and approachable to the community," said Ian Derrer, Dallas Opera’s Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO, in a statement. "Crescendo is an exciting new initiative to attract the next generation of operagoers — and we hope livestreaming our annual People’s Choice Concert will achieve the same."