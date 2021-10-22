Dallas Symphony puts shows back on the road with popular Concert Truck

The most applause-worthy concert pivot from pandemic times is back for an encore: The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is hitting the road again with The Concert Truck for free pop-up performances around Dallas this fall.

The Concert Truck, a 16-foot box truck converted into a fully functioning concert hall on wheels (complete with lights, sound system, and piano), was introduced to Dallas audiences via a DSO residency in 2020 — back when concert halls and orchestras were operating at diminished capacity. It became an instant hit with audiences, who enjoyed free, 45-minute shows in outdoor settings at unexpected locations like bars and shopping centers. The truck rolled back in for another round of shows last spring — so far, 77 Concert Truck performances have been presented around Dallas.

From October 28-December 4, The Concert Truck will set up at destinations across the city, including NorthPark Center, Central Market, While Rock Ale House, Klyde Warren Park, and the Dallas Zoo. Once again, the concerts will be a collaboration among DSO musicians, members of other arts organizations, and concert pianists and Concert Truck founders Susan Zhang and Nick Luby.

“It’s a joy to welcome back Susan and Nick this season,” says Kim Noltemy, Ross Perot President & CEO of the Dallas Symphony, in a release. “They became part of the DSO family last year, even recognizing some familiar faces from location to location. We are thrilled to share their music again this year and continue to build the excitement for music in our communities.”

Each concert will be 45-60 minutes long, unticketed, and free to attend.

Here's the full Concert Truck schedule; more information can be found on the DSO website: