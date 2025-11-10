Theater Critic Picks
Dallas theaters light up November with fresh plays and holiday hits
We're well into November, and for Dallas theater buffs, that means three don't-miss shows that all end this week. From there, it's a segue to the beginning of holiday season with Christmas-themed productions starting to surface in the last half of the month.
Here are 10 shows appearing in Dallas-Fort Worth theaters in November, listed in order of start date:
Libro de Los Sueños Olvidados
Ochre House Theater, through November 13
Written and directed by artistic director Matthew Posey, and in collaboration with the 2025 Dallas Flamenco Festival, this fantasy Flamenco play is about two homely sisters who steal an enchanted book of spells called The Book of Forgotten Dreams to cast a spell that will make them glamorous movie stars. Instead, they conjure a fantasy world of magical creatures, witches, and the Moon King and Queen, who own The Book of Forgotten Dreams.
Job
Teatro Dallas, through November 16
This psychological thriller zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.
The Outsiders
Broadway Dallas, through November 16
Winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, The Outsiders is adapted from S.E. Hinton's seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola's iconic film. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade, and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. Look out for Dallas' own 2023 HSMTA winner, Corbin Drew Ross, who plays Ponyboy's brother, Sodapop.
The Voices of Donny Hathaway
Jubilee Theatre, through November 30
This powerful play, written by Robert King Jr., brings to life the music, struggles, and brilliance of an artist whose voice defined a generation. Through a rich tapestry of Hathaway’s most beloved songs, the story explores the beauty of his genius alongside the challenges he faced, painting an intimate portrait of a man whose art continues to inspire.
Action
Undermain Theatre, through December 7
Four friends seek solace in each other's company by sharing a house over the Christmas holidays after a catastrophic event has thrown the world into chaos. This is considered to be among Sam Shepard’s most important works, and has been compared to the work of Samuel Beckett.
& Juliet
Broadway at the Bass, November 12-16
& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Her new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone‚” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life‚” “That’s The Way It Is,“ and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” Look out for Dallas' own multi-year HSMTA winner — and 2025 national winner — Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as Juliet.
Goblin Market
Theatre Three, November 13-December 7
What lived under your bed when you were a kid? This original musical probes into the sexually charged fantasies of two sisters who relive their childhood experiences in an imaginary world peopled by seductive goblins. The production is in the Theatre Too space.
A Christmas Story: The Musical
Broadway at the Center, November 21-23
From Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman, A Christmas Story: The Musical brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life onstage.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Casa Mañana, November 22-December 23
Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius, and the Abominable Snow Monster go on an unforgettable adventure that's filled with holiday hits like “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “The Island of Misfit Toys,” “The Most Wonderful Day of the Year,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
A Christmas Carol
Dallas Theater Center, November 28-December 27
Black Hackler is this year's Ebenezer Scrooge in Kevin Moriarty's adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Follow Ebenezer Scrooge’s unforgettable journey from miserliness to generosity as he encounters the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future — all in 90 minutes.