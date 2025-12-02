Theater Critic Picks
What to see onstage in Dallas-Fort Worth now: 11 openings for December
Whether you're seeking holiday nostalgia, family-friendly fun, or show-stopping spectacle, theaters across DFW are ready to deliver. Keep in mind that a lot of holiday shows opened last month and play well into December, so these entries are in addition to those.
Here are 11 shows opening at Dallas-Fort Worth theaters in December, listed in order of start date:
All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Stage West Theatre, December 3-21
On Christmas Eve 1914 in the cold trenches of World War I, something miraculous happened. A lone soldier stepped into no man’s land, lifted his voice in song and began this remarkable true story. In that no-longer-silent night, troops from both sides laid down their weapons for an extraordinary holiday celebration of music, feasting, and camaraderie.
Black Nativity
Bishop Arts Theatre Center, December 4-21
This reimagined production follows a family coming together to celebrate the holiday season while carrying the weight of a recent loss. Guided by the wisdom of their ancestors and interwoven with the timeless story of the birth of Jesus, the heartfelt retelling offers both reflection and joy.
The Lion in Winter
Theatre Three, December 4-28
Set during Christmas in the court of 12th-century England, The Lion in Winter follows King Henry II as he reunites his estranged queen and their sons for the holidays, igniting a battle over succession. The play examines family conflict, shifting alliances, and the pursuit of power.
A Christmas Story: The Musical
Broadway at the Bass, December 5-7
From Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman, A Christmas Story: The Musical brings the classic 1983 movie to hilarious life onstage.
Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings
Lyric Stage, December 5-21
At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge, and Sparky aren't sure why they've returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they're needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show — this time featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks, and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the "Day-O" in Excelsis.
Star of Wonder: A Carol Ann Christmas
Uptown Players, December 5-14
In this festive world premiere, Carol Ann Knipple — Uptown’s hilariously misguided theatrical dreamer from When Pigs Fly — returns with a new holiday spectacular. After her beloved Melody Barn burns to the ground, Carol Ann heads to Dallas to mount the show of her dreams … at a theater she doesn’t quite understand.
A Winter's Cabaret
Amphibian Stage, December 12-13
The annual cabaret returns for an evening of cozy nostalgia, laughter, and a touch of holiday magic. The event will celebrate two local talents: Amber Marie Flores (last seen at ‘Phib' in Juan Garcia), and Zak Reynolds. Under the music direction of Vicky Nooe, the one-hour performance blends humor, tenderness, and song into a feel-good celebration of the season.
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Broadway Dallas, December 16-January 4
Disney’s 30th anniversary production is a breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur. The enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Christmas Tour
AT&T Performing Arts Center, December 20
This festive concert features holiday classics, originals from Odom's Christmas albums, and special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned him a Tony for his iconic role as Aaron Burr.
Sarah Brightman: A Winter Symphony
AT&T Performing Arts Center, December 21
Soprano Sarah Brightman, of Phantom of the Opera fame, comes to Dallas with her new Christmas spectacle featuring an orchestra, choir, special guests, and Brightman performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits.
Mrs. Doubtfire
Broadway at the Center, December 26-28
Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.