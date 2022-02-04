DART suspends all rail and bus services due to winter weather in Dallas

Amid the freezing weather and treacherous travel conditions around Dallas, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is suspending all rail and bus services from 12 pm Friday, February 4 through 12 pm Sunday, February 6.

In a February 4 release, DART says, "The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for all of Dallas/Fort Worth, reporting that temperatures will remain below freezing through Saturday morning. While road conditions across the region continue to remain extremely dangerous, DART recommends everyone avoid travel wherever possible."

They advise that passengers who need emergency service should contact the DART Customer Information Center at 214-979-1111.

Also canceled are all subscription trips for DART Paratransit, "with the exception of trips for medical purposes (i.e., dialysis treatment)," they say. Those services resume Monday, February 7. Trips for Monday can be booked at 214-515-7272 or through at www.dart.org/ridepara.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on a Saturday schedule on Friday, February 4 and will resume a normal Saturday schedule on Saturday, February 5, the release says. Normal operations will resume Monday, February 7.

"DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area for the safety of our passengers and employees, and to determine service restoration based on weather conditions," they say. "Riders can stay informed about service change updates by registering for DART Alerts at www.dart.org."