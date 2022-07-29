Supermarket land buy gets everyone all excited and more Dallas news

This roundup of news around Dallas includes an award for a downtown Dallas district, an update on a cricket stadium, and a gratifying decision by an iconic retailer to remain in Dallas. Probably the biggest news of the week was the fact that a supermarket chain bought property. Not just any chain, though, and that's why it set media on fire.

Here's what happened in Dallas this week:

H-E-B buys real estate

San Antonio supermarket chain has acquired more property around Dallas-Fort Worth, although as usual, that's no guarantee they'll be opening stores any time in the near future.

The two properties are in the outer suburbs:

Prosper, at Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway

Rockwall, at the southwest corner of John King Boulevard and I-30

A spokesperson said that "H-E-B has a vast portfolio of real estate across North Texas in Dallas, Denton, Tarrant, Rockwall, Kaufman and Collin counties. We often buy real estate in anticipation of future growth." They currently have two stores under construction in Allen and McKinney, set to open in 2023.

Neiman Marcus stays downtown

Neiman Marcus Group is relocating its corporate headquarters to a renovated space at Cityplace Tower in Uptown, chosen because it's halfway between Neiman Marcus Downtown and NorthPark. The new space is expected to open early 2023.

In May, the Dallas City Council approved a $5.25 million incentive package to get Neiman Marcus to keep its headquarters in Dallas and maintain the downtown flagship store.

Award time

The Dallas Arts District was awarded 3rd place in "USA Today's 10 Best Readers Choice Arts District." This is the second year in a row and any nod for Dallas or its Arts District is welcome, even if USA Today's best lists are mostly a pile of poorly written garbage. Let us nonetheless celebrate the win.

Cricket update

Major League Cricket announced the timeline for completion of Grand Prairie Stadium, with work underway on the first cricket venue to be constructed by America's professional T20 league. The stadium is set to open in Grand Prairie in spring 2023 and will play host to MLC's Texas franchise. Demolition and excavation work are underway at the former home of the Texas AirHogs, with a total cost of $20 million set for the current phase of renovations that will transform the venue’s baseball diamond into a cricket field with a natural grass turf wicket. The conversion will create a fully dedicated cricketing facility with an addition of seats around the oval increasing permanent capacity to more than 7,000, including 1,000 club and premium seats, with the ability to expand to a capacity of over 15,000 for major events.