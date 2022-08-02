Dallas swarms to No. 1 spot in ranking of buggiest cities in the U.S.

There’s some buzz going around Texas: Dallas is the buggiest city — yes, even buggier than Houston.

Thumbtack, a home management app that connects owners with service providers, took note of its bug-related service requests, and ranked Dallas the No. 1 buggiest city in the United States.

Austin hooked No. 4, and Houston crawled in at No. 5.

A quick note about methodology: This data came entirely from consumers on Thumbtack, requesting “pest control, pest inspection, bed bug extermination, and outdoor pesticide application.” Those numbers were adjusted for population and ranked across an unspecified number of states. (If one city has fewer bugs than another, it just wants to get rid of them more.)

Thumbtack calculated a national average of $50-200 per household on extermination services, but before spending that, residents can consider cheap, nontoxic solutions like diatomaceous earth (fossilized plankton) and neem oil. Be gentle on spiders and pollinators — which includes lots of flying insects that aren’t bees — and don’t panic when the heat sends a few more buggies into your air-conditioned home.

“Keep bugs out all summer by turning on a dehumidifier, eliminating standing water in your yard and garden and by keeping screenless windows shut,” said Thumbtack home expert David Steckel in a press release. Bug control doesn’t always mean waging war, either. “Hiring a bug control professional can help identify areas for improvement and provide you with regular maintenance to avoid problems down the line.”

The Top 10 Buggiest Cities in the U.S., according to Thumbtack, are:

1. Dallas

2. Atlanta

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Austin

5. Houston

6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale

7. West Palm Beach, Florida

8. Baltimore

9. Orlando, Florida

10. Tampa, Florida

Texas towns are slightly outnumbered by those in Florida on the list, yet Texas still fell far below Florida on a CNBC list of best places to live, where the Lone Star State ranked second-to-last.