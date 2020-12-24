Dallas neighbor tops the nice list of best cities to celebrate Christmas

As we prepare to spend another major holiday surrounded by the comforts of home, it's nice to know that the Dallas area is home to one of the best cities to celebrate Christmas.

Favorite financial resource WalletHub recently released its timely list, ranking the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 15 indicators of "a safe and affordable Christmas." With a total score of 63.7, Plano ranks No. 9 overall — and No. 1 in Texas.

Plano comes in 16th in the traditions and food category; 16th for generosity; and 12th for safety, which considered COVID-19 cases and deaths. For observance, however, which takes into account churches per capita and share of Christian population, it ranks 70th.

Among the individual indicators, Plano is first for highly rated takeout food, eighth for share of income donated to charity, 18th for Christmas tree farms per capita, and 19th for bakeries per capita — all the makings of a merry little Christmas. And what about Christmas spirit? For that, Plano ranks a jolly No. 14.

North Texas is home to several spots on the nice list, with Fort Worth ranking No. 21 and Dallas appearing at No. 23. Fort Worth, with 59.53 total points, shines for traditions and food (14th overall), while Dallas, with 58.8 points, fares best for traditions and food and observance, coming in 18th for both.

If you happen to be venturing out (safely) for the holidays, Austin (18) and Houston (22) also land in the top 25.