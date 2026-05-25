salute to veterans
Texas rises in 2026 ranking of the best states for military retirees
A new WalletHub report ranking the "Best and Worst States for Military Retirees" has revealed the Lone Star State has continued to improve its livability for retired veterans. Texas now ranks as the No. 20 best state for retirees transitioning into civilian life.
The personal finance website's experts compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on each state's capability of providing a comfortable lifestyle for the nation's military veterans. States were ranked across 28 key metrics related to healthcare, quality of life, and economic environment.
South Carolina retained its status as the best state for military retirees for another consecutive year, and the remaining top five states are Maryland (No. 2), New Hampshire (No. 3), North Dakota (No. 4), and Virginia (No. 5).
Texas has the sixth-best economic environment for retired veterans nationally, the report found. This category was determined based on Texas' housing affordability, cost of living, the lack of state tax on military pensions, the number of job opportunities for veterans, and other factors.
Meanwhile, the state only ranked 32nd for its quality of life (based on the share of veterans, homeless veterans, the "idealness" of weather, among others). Texas' healthcare rank for veterans is only the 37th best in the U.S., which has slipped one spot since last year. The healthcare rank considered the number of VA health facilities per number of veterans in Texas, the quality of VA hospitals, the number of physicians and mental health counselors per capita, and more.
WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said the best states make military retirees' transition to civilian life "as smooth as possible" with generous resources available for seeking physical and mental healthcare.
"Military families are accustomed to moving, but when it comes time to retire, it can be difficult to decide where to put down roots," the report said. "For example, veterans must consider state tax policies on military benefits, along with the relative friendliness of different job markets and other socioeconomic factors, when choosing a state in which to settle down."
For veterans looking for the right Texas city to retire in, Dallas and Fort Worth ranked among the best places to live in 2025.
WalletHub additionally found that retired veterans won't receive as much support in New Jersey; Washington, D.C.; Vermont; Washington; and Oregon, which respectively comprised the bottom five worst states for military retirees.