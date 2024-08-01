Take a Moment
From cold plunges to saunas, here's where to rest + recover in Dallas-Fort Worth
Whether you're beginning a new exercise routine or keeping up with a longtime fitness habit, there's a reason that experts caution against going full out every day.
Every time you work out, you create microscopic tears in your muscle tissue. When you rest, your muscles start to heal and grow back stronger, meaning you'll be able to do the same workout with less effort in the future. If you skip rest days, you could be setting yourself up for chronic injury, not to mention burnout and decreased performance.
That said, there's a way to keep the momentum going without just sinking onto your couch and claiming it's all part of your workout plan.
From meditation to infrared saunas, IV hydration to cold plunges, here are just a few places in Dallas-Fort Worth where you can focus on rest and recovery for both mind and body:
Dallas
CYL Infrared Studio: Infrared lymphatic rolling, also known as lymphatic massage and lymphatic drainage, maximizes body detoxification, and relieves pain and inflammation, plus reduces weight, cellulite and inches and improves overall appearance and wellness. Infrared saunas use the invisible light spectrum to heat your body directly from deep within your core, similar to how you may feel when vigorously working out. Many people say that their sleep vastly improves after each 30-minute infrared session.
Restore Hyper Wellness: From cryotherapy — which can relieve pain and swelling while boosting mood and energy — to red light therapy — which powers up your mitochondria with low levels of near-infrared light — you can try out all manner of science-backed therapies here. Pause for IV drip therapy, which can help you hydrate and flush out toxins while replenishing vital nutrients.
StretchLab: Nothing feels as awesome as a good stretch. To make sure you're stretching properly, let the trained flexologists here guide you in a group class or one-on-one session. In addition to improving your body's performance, stretch will increase your range of mobility and flexibility, reduce muscle and join pain, improve posture, and reduce stress.
Breathe Meditation and Wellness: Don't forget about your emotional and mental wellbeing when giving your body a break. The practice of meditation has been documented to reduce stress and anxiety, assist in sleep disorders, enhance creative thinking, strengthen the immune system, boost performance, improve relationships, and much more. Explore meditation as well as other centering practices like reiki, energetic bodywork, and halotherapy here.
Fort Worth
The Wellness Center: This physician-supervised facility offers an array of medical services, as well as workshops and health programs to balance both body and mind. Choose from a variety of massage services, including deep tissue, trigger point therapy, medical massage, cupping, scraping, lymphatic, and sports massage. Follow it up with IV therapy, which infuses a blend of all-natural vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and electrolytes directly into the vascular system to allow for full utilization, instead of traveling through the gastrointestinal system first.
Restore + Revive Wellness Center: Sweat is the body’s natural way to detoxify and stay healthy. By raising the body’s core temperature, infrared sauna detoxification occurs and results in a deep sweat commencing at the cellular level, where pesky toxins take root. In addition to detoxification, infrared saunas aid in improving cell health, blood pressure, circulation, pain relief, relaxation, natural anti-aging, weight loss, and wound healing. Sauna sessions vary from 30-45 minutes dependent upon your choice of specialty.
Fort Worth Float Company: Try the traditional float, which means climbing into a tank filled with salt water dense enough to support you and minimizing as many external sights and sounds as possible. Or do a cold plunge to increase blood flow and reduce inflammation while also boosting your immune system. During the warming phase that follows, fresh blood will return and bring with it nutrients and oxygen to aid in recovery.
Kadampa Meditation Center Texas: What better setting in which to practice mindfulness than the Fort Worth Botanic Garden? Buddhist-based teachings focus on applying the faith's principles to everyday life, and each weekly class is standalone so you can drop in when your schedule allows.