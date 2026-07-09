Recharge. Renew. Restore.
Dallas-Fort Worth wellness staycation guide: Where to recharge without leaving North Texas
Sometimes the best vacation doesn't require a boarding pass. Whether you're looking to reset your routine, recover after a busy season, or simply carve out time for self-care, Dallas-Fort Worth offers an impressive collection of hotels and resorts where wellness takes center stage.
From luxury spas and state-of-the-art fitness centers to rooftop yoga and floating sound baths, these destinations prove you don't have to travel far to return home feeling refreshed.
For the fitness enthusiast: Cooper Hotel & Conference Center
For travelers who like to stay active, the Cooper Hotel is hard to beat. Located on the 30-acre Cooper Aerobics campus in North Dallas, guests receive complimentary access to the renowned 56,000-square-foot Cooper Fitness Center, two heated outdoor pools, more than 100 weekly fitness classes, a cushioned walking trail, and Cooper Spa. Visitors can also schedule preventive health assessments at the adjacent Cooper Clinic, making this one of the country's most wellness-focused staycations.
Luxury wellness resort: The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas
Luxury and wellness come together at this reimagined Irving resort. Guests can enjoy yoga, Pilates, pickleball, championship golf at TPC Las Colinas, performance training at The Nelson Golf & Sports Club, restorative treatments at The Ritz-Carlton Spa & Salon, and personalized wellness programming. For an elevated escape, the Villa Inner Circle package includes premium amenities, concierge service, and exclusive enhancements.
Wellness retreat: The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth
Home to Fort Worth's only Canyon Ranch Wellness Club + Spa, The Crescent Hotel offers one of the region's most comprehensive wellness experiences. Along with an 11,000-square-foot luxury spa, guests enjoy a 26,000-square-foot fitness club featuring more than 100 weekly classes, recovery therapies, wellness coaching, and longevity-focused services.
Urban wellness escape: JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
The JW Marriott Dallas Arts District blends wellness with downtown culture. Guests can unwind beside the rooftop pool, recharge in tranquil "Serene Spaces," enjoy a modern fitness center, or experience the hotel's popular Floating Sound Bath Series. Its walkable location also puts museums, parks, and acclaimed restaurants just steps away.
Downtown Dallas spa retreat: The Joule
The Joule continues to redefine urban wellness with its seasonal Wellness Weeks and Forbes Four-Star Spa. This summer, guests and locals can book several signature experiences:
- Stay fit at The Eye (July 25, Aug. 22, September 26) combines outdoor workouts with expert instruction, complimentary valet parking, recovery amenities, and a post-class vendor market.
- Yoga at The Eye (July 11, August 8, September 5) features an all-level Vinyasa class beneath Tony Tasset's iconic sculpture.
- Sound bath meditation (July 15, August 19, September 16) invites guests into the spa's candlelit Vitality Pool for an immersive evening of guided meditation, sound healing, and access to spa amenities.
The Joule DallasPhoto courtesy of The Joule Dallas
Downtown Dallas staycation: Omni Dallas Hotel
Located in the heart of downtown, Omni Dallas pairs city convenience with restorative experiences. Relax at Mokara Spa, lounge beside the heated rooftop infinity pool, or stay active in the 24-hour fitness center. Local residents can also take advantage of the "Love the Locals" offer, which provides 15% off spa services.
The hotel also hosts free Pilates Caliente classes on Pegasus Lawn throughout the summer and offers rooftop pool day passes through ResortPass.
Downtown Fort Worth escape: Omni Fort Worth Hotel
Omni Fort Worth offers a relaxing balance of wellness and luxury with Mokara Spa, a year-round outdoor pool, Peloton-equipped fitness center, complimentary in-room fitness kits, and healthy dining options.
Resort getaway: Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
For travelers wanting equal parts relaxation and family fun, Gaylord Texan delivers with Relâche Spa, indoor lap pool, fitness center, and Paradise Springs Water Park featuring a lazy river, waterslides, and private cabanas.
Active escape: Hilton Anatole
The Hilton Anatole remains one of Dallas' top fitness destinations thanks to the expansive Verandah Athletic Club, indoor lap pool, basketball and racquetball courts, group fitness classes, full-service spa, and the resort-style JadeWaters pool complex.
North Dallas retreat: The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa
The Westin Stonebriar combines the brand's signature wellness philosophy with championship golf, spa treatments, mapped running routes, pickleball, tennis, a resort pool, and a modern fitness studio.
Wellness meets city life: Thompson Dallas
At Thompson Dallas, guests can pair luxury spa treatments, rooftop pool time, and a high-end fitness center with easy access to Klyde Warren Park and the Katy Trail for an active day outdoors.
Timeless luxury: Hotel Crescent Court
Hotel Crescent Court offers a classic luxury escape featuring a full-service spa, fitness club, yoga and Pilates classes, personal training, tennis, and an outdoor pool.
Fort Worth's new luxury retreat: Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection
One of Fort Worth's newest luxury hotels, Bowie House features Ash Spa, a resort-style pool, fitness studio, and easy access to the Cultural District, making it an ideal destination for both relaxation and exploration.
Summer wellness experiences worth booking
Even without an overnight stay, several DFW hotels are hosting memorable wellness events throughout the summer.
The Westin Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas hosts its Summer Wellness Day, featuring poolside workouts, cold plunges, water aerobics, sound baths, and wellness activations.
At the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, the popular Floating Sound Bath Series transforms the rooftop pool into a peaceful meditation experience accompanied by crystal singing bowls.
The Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West also offers recurring rooftop floating sound baths through Se7en Waves, combining guided meditation with sunset skyline views.
Whether you're looking for an intensive fitness retreat, a restorative spa weekend, or simply a few hours dedicated to slowing down, these North Texas destinations make it easy to prioritize your well-being without ever leaving the Metroplex.