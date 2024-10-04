Interim News
Dallas interim city manager appoints interim chief of police
Dallas Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert has appointed Dallas Police Executive Assistant Chief Michael Igo to serve as the Interim Dallas Chief of Police.
He'll fill in the role being vacated by Chief Eddie Garcia, who is departing for a new job in Austin. According to a release, Igo's appointment is effective at the close of business on Friday, October 18.
Chief Igo has 33 years of extensive experience in law enforcement, all developed with the Dallas Police Department. He received his first promotion in 1997 as senior corporal and went on to become a sergeant, lieutenant, major, deputy chief and assistant chief before his appointment to Executive Assistant Chief in January 2024.
“I am confident that Chief Igo will provide the Dallas Police Department with the continuity we need during this transition. His experience, trust within the community, and knowledge of the Department gives me the confidence that he is the right person at the right time for this assignment,” Tolbert says in a statement. “Chief Igo has been unwavering in his commitment to his service in uniform. He will continue the Dallas Police Department’s focus on safety, our number one priority."
During his more than three decades of service to the Dallas Police Department, Chief Igo has provided leadership and supervision to field supervisors, sergeants, police officers, specialized units and patrol divisions. He has collaborated with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, served as a departmental liaison to City Hall, analyzed crime trends and conducted weekly violent crime analysis to improve residential safety and conducted internal and external investigations.
Chief Igo has a Bachelor of Science degree in Commercial Economics from South Dakota University, completed the inaugural Sergeant Series Leadership School and Lieutenant Series Leadership School from the Caruth Police Institute, in addition to the FBI Command College at the University of Texas, Law Enforcement Management Institute of North Texas at Texas A&M University, and the Senior Management Institute for Police.