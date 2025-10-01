Workout Buddy
Best places in Dallas-Fort Worth to exercise with your dog this fall
At long last, sweater-ish weather has arrived in Dallas-Fort Worth. That means it’s not just us humans eager to get outside — the dogs are ready, too.
Cooler mornings and golden afternoons are perfect for stretching your legs, wagging your tail, and enjoying some much-needed exercise together. Even better? This season is full of dog-friendly events that make fall downright paw-some.
Fun fall dog-friendly events
Before you hit the trails, mark your calendar for some pup-centric gatherings. In Fort Worth, Dog Days at the Botanic Garden invite leashed pets to stroll among the blooms — a rare treat for four-legged visitors.
For something more playful, check out the Dallas Pets Alive! Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest on October 24, where dogs strut their stuff in spooky (and often hilarious) attire, or join the DFW Pugs Rescue's Pug-O-Ween in Flower Mound on October 25, a breed-specific bash that’s become legendary among pug lovers.
Where to exercise with your pup
Of course, sometimes the best bonding happens away from the crowd. Dallas’ Katy Trail and White Rock Lake offer miles of scenic walking and running paths where dogs can sniff and explore, while nearby Cedar Hill State Park and Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center give you a taste of Texas wilderness just minutes from the city.
In Fort Worth, the Trinity Trails and Eagle Mountain Park make for excellent day hikes, with the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge offering even more opportunities for outdoor adventure. Dog parks like ZBonz (Fort Worth), NorthBark (North Dallas), and Barry Annino Bark Park (East Dallas) give your pup the chance to run leash-free and make a few new friends.
For a quieter stroll, check out spots like Tandy Hills Natural Area, Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve, or the Northaven Trail. East Dallas’ Crockett Dog Park and Fort Worth’s Palmilla Springs Dog Park are smaller but full of community charm, while apps like Sniffspot let you reserve private dog-friendly spaces if you prefer a playdate with fewer distractions.
A season made for exploring together
Fall doesn’t last long in North Texas, so make the most of it. Whether you’re joining a festive pet costume contest, wandering through the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, or logging some miles on the trails, your dog will thank you for every step.