kick it into gear
This is how much gas prices in Texas have changed since May 2026
North Texans planning to travel over the holiday weekend will be relieved to know Texas is among the top 10 states with the biggest dips in gas prices since May.
A new SmartAsset study analyzed the changes in average gas prices across all 50 states between May 21 and June 28, 2026, and used the data to determine each state's "gas-price burden" — meaning the cost of filling a 15-gallon tank represented as the share of the estimated median weekly household income.
Texas had the fifth highest surge in gas prices in April, and prices across the U.S. continued soaring until reaching an annual peak in late May. On May 21, regular gas prices peaked at $4.09 in Texas, and the latest data has revealed statewide gas prices have dipped nearly 24 percent since then.
Now as of June 29, Texas gas prices have eased by 79 cents and now stand at $3.30 per gallon. Prices are even lower in Dallas County at $3.17 per gallon.
Based on a Texas household's median weekly income of $1,617, the cost of filling up a 15-gallon tank of gas eats up 3.1 percent those earnings, the report added. That means Texas' gas-price burden is the 9th lowest in the U.S.
Texas has the second-cheapest price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. (behind Indiana) and it ranks 6th in the national comparison of states with the biggest gas price declines since May.
Colorado led the nation with the biggest dip in the price of gas since May, with prices declining by 29.2 percent. Gas now costs $3.89 per gallon, down from $4.77.
Declining gas prices are a welcome relief for commuters and for Texas residents heading on the road for the Fourth of July weekend. But that isn't the case for residents in other states like Hawaii, Alaska, or Washington, where gas prices have not seen as much relief.
"Lower prices and higher household incomes make a fill-up relatively affordable in some states, while gas costs consume a larger share of household income in others," the report said. "Three Pacific states continue to have the nation’s highest pump prices. A gallon of regular gasoline averages $5.52 in Hawaii, $5.46 in California and $5.20 in Washington."
The top 10 states with the biggest gas price drops since May 21 are:
- No. 1 – Colorado
- No. 2 – Kentucky
- No. 3 – Indiana
- No. 4 – Tennessee
- No. 5 – Ohio
- No. 6 – Texas
- No. 7 – Iowa
- No. 8 – Wisconsin
- No. 9 – Oklahoma
- No. 10 – Illinois