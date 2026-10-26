Big to-do
H-E-B to replace Ennis store with supermarket more than twice as big
H-E-B is planning a major upgrade for Ennis grocery shoppers, with a new location that will be more than twice the size of the existing store, which has served residents of Ennis for more than five decades.
A forthcoming 112,000-square-foot Ennis H-E-B is planned for the corner of N. Sonoma Trail and E. Ennis Ave. The current store will remain open until the new location is up and running in late 2028, according to a news release. H-E-B adds that no plans have been made for the property that houses the existing store once it closes.
“We are proud to have served our neighbors in Ennis for more than 50 years," Mabrie Jackson, H‑E‑B’s managing director of public affairs, says in the release. "We hope our new store will continue to be an important part of this community.”
At Ennis' new H-E-B, shoppers can look forward to similar services, quality products, and low prices found in other H‑E‑B locations, the company says. The new store will include a full-service pharmacy with drive-thru and offer both curbside and home delivery services. H-E-B’s much-loved South Flo Pizza will be available at the new store, too.
Jackson adds that the personality and character of Ennis will be reflected in the store's design, a show of the "deep gratitude" they have for their loyal customers in the neighborhood.
The forthcoming Ennis H-E-B, now in the early stages will include:
- Bakery featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes, and warm tortillas made in-store daily
- Meat and Seafood markets with prime, natural, and organic meats, fully cooked options, and fresh seafood delivered daily
- Extensive craft beer and wine selections
- Healthy Living department with bulk food items, sports nutrition products, and supplements
- Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty essentials
- Pet department featuring H‑E‑B brand Heritage Ranch pet food plus toys and treats
- H‑E‑B Blooms department with custom arrangements and décor items
- H‑E‑B Texas Backyard for live plants, pottery, soil, and outdoor gardening needs
- H‑E‑B Meal Simple section with fresh chef-inspired meals made in store
- Sushiya sushi made in-store daily and Asian grill items such as rice and noodle bowls
- H-E-B South Flo Pizza, freshly made and handcrafted in-house daily
H-E-B, a chain consistently rated among America's best grocers by industry and consumer reports, has been in rapid expansion mode across DFW in recent years; many stores, including Dallas, Denton, and Carrollton, are in the works.
With $49.6 billion in annual revenue, the H-E-B grocery chain appears at No. 11 on Forbes' inaugural list of America’s 100 largest family businesses.
Founded in 1905, H-E-B operates more than 460 grocery stores in the U.S. and Mexico. The company says its annual sales exceed $50 billion. The company employs over 175,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico, and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities.