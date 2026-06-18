RIP Kelly
Beloved Dallas public relations maven Kelly Hunter dies at 58
A beloved Dallas media figure has died: Kelly Hunter, a public relations maven who helped restaurants and other small businesses thrive, passed away on June 12, following a brief illness; she was 58.
Hunter spent 35 years in the field of public relations, first at Shiroma Southwest, then at Sunwest Communications, where she served as Vice President, Lifestyle, Hospitality & Tech.
She played a key role in a creative alliance with the City of Addison, particularly its annual Kaboom Town 4th of July event. Other notable clients she promoted over the years include the Statler Dallas hotel in downtown Dallas; Hotel Dax, the Statler sibling that recently opened in Addison; and the Frontiers of Flight Museum at Dallas Love Field.
A statement from Sunwest said that "Kelly’s unparalleled work ethic and encyclopedic knowledge of countless subjects were exceeded only by the passion she had for her job. She made an incredible impact on all she met. Kelly was a good friend, a great mom, and an even better wife to her husband, John."
Hunter was the consummate PR pro, embodying both the detail-oriented precision and the 24/7 responsiveness that the job calls for, along with a doting personal touch that was felt by her coworkers, clients, and members of the media. Hunter was beloved by her peers, as well — no small feat in the cut-throat world of Dallas media.
Chuck Steelman called her "amazing — one of the best public relations professionals I’ve ever worked with." Patricia Valderrama described her as "the warmest and kindest soul. Never saw her angry or upset ever." Allison Golden Tucker posted, "It always seemed like Kelly had more hours in the day than most. Her storytelling ability was second to none and she always had time for a quick word of advice."
Barbara Kovacevich highlighted Kelly's effectiveness, noting that "she elevated Addison events to national recognition. It’s hard to not link Kelly with Addison Kaboom Town. Kelly was driven to success and had a great heart for others."
Kelly was born in Dallas on June 28, 1967. Her parents were Joanne Washburn and John Alexander Jr., and she had a younger sister, Amy. She graduated from Plano Senior High School, going on to earn degrees in marketing and finance from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA in marketing from the University of North Texas.
She and her husband, John, had two children, Chandler and Reagan, and the four were frequent travelers.
She was also a lifelong volunteer, from the PTA at her children’s elementary school, to Junior League of Collin County, Women’s Auxiliary for Children’s Health, Chamberlain Ballet, and the National Charity League. A culinary enthusiast in work and life, she was recently inducted into Les Dames d’Escoffier.
"Kelly did everything in life with a cheerful attitude and a warmth that made everyone feel special," the statement from Sunwest said. "Her network reaches every corner of the DFW metroplex and beyond as a talented storyteller, fabulous home chef, and a dedicated friend. She was loved and admired by all who knew her."
Services will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 11 am at Christ United Methodist Church in Plano. The service will be live-streamed at cumc.com/memorial.