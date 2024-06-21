City Park News
Dallas to memorialize victims of racial violence with historical markers
The City of Dallas Park and Recreation Department will unveil two historical markers to memorialize victims of 19th century racially motivated violence in a ceremony at Martyr's Park downtown.
Remembering Black Dallas and Dallas County Justice Initiative are also participating in the unveiling, which happens at 10 am on Saturday, June 22.
The following leaders will present ceremony remarks: Mayor Eric Johnson, Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins, Dallas Park and Recreation Board President Arun Agarwal, Dallas County Commissioner District 3 John Wiley Price, Author/Motivational Speaker Dr. Sharon Patterson, Remembering Black Dallas' Beverly Davis, and Dallas County Justice Initiative's Ed Gray.
Here are more details on each of the markers:
- "Jane Elkins is significant to Dallas County and statewide history," is the lead-in on a marker that details how Elkins was the first documented enslaved person purchased in Dallas County and the first woman to be legally hanged in the state of Texas.
- "The Fire & Lynchings of 1860" marker recalls the circumstances of three Dallas slaves falsely accused of starting a destructive fire in downtown Dallas. Sam Smith, Patrick Jennings, and "Old Cato" were hanged on newly built gallows at what is now Martyrs Park.
Martyr's Park is less than an acre in size and has had recent renovations, including new landscaping with crepe myrtles lining a newly installed walking path, irises planted on newly built berms, and shrubs gracing the park entrance. Refurbished pedestrian tunnel at the Triple Underpass off Dealey Plaza makes getting to park more accessible.
In March, the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture dedicated a public art sculpture at the park titled “Shadow Lines” to victims of racial violence lynched between 1853 and 1920.