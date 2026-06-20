This Week's Hot Headlines
Dallas' Mamani debuts on prestigious dinner series and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a Texas Michelin collab, the world's best universities, and a storied restaurant's comeback. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then check out the best weekend events around town.
1. Dallas' Michelin-starred Mamani debuts on prestigious Texas dinner series. Acclaimed Dallas restaurant Mamani is heading to Austin for a one-night-only collaboration in July as part of a Michelin-focused dinner series spotlighting some of Texas' top dining destinations. Then, in August Mamani will return the favor, welcoming Austin's Michelin-starred Hestia to Big D.
2. 6 DFW universities named best in the world on 2026 U.S. News list. Six Dallas-Fort Worth universities have been named among the best universities worldwide in U.S. News & World Report's just-released comprehensive list for 2026-2027.
3. Dallas' storied Old Mill Inn returns to Fair Park with World Cup preview. Dallas' second-oldest restaurant is getting a revival, and diners can sneak a peek this summer during World Cup.
The 90-year-old Old Mill Inn at Fair Park is getting a revival in 2026. Photo by Gangway Advertising for Rousso's Concessions
4. H-E-B's first Dallas County grocery store makes grand debut in Irving. The ribbon has been cut, and dinner is being purchased at the long-anticipated new H-E-B store in Irving. The Texas grocery chain officially opened the doors to the supermarket, at 2351 West Interstate 635, on Wednesday, June 17.
5. Dallas soars to top 10 on new list of America's best cities. Dallas has soared to the top of a new ranking of America's best cities, certifying the city as a cornerstone of the country's growth and economic prosperity.