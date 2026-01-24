This Week's Hot Headlines
The Alamo reclaims long-lost artifact in this week's top Dallas stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes a story from the Alamo, a major winter weather warning, and a full serving of Dallas restaurant tidbits. Read on for our five most popular CultureMap stories.
1. Texas' iconic Alamo reclaims cannon that spent years as a birdbath. It turns out the Alamo's original 1836 cannons are good for more than just defense — they also make a sturdy birdbath. After serving as a garden ornament for Samuel Maverick’s descendants, an authentic piece of Texas history is finally returning home to the revered mission.
2. Forecasters warn of 'potentially catastrophic' winter storm in Texas. This week, Texans were warned to prepare for a “widespread potentially catastrophic event from Texas to the Carolinas.” Warming centers opened across DFW, many events were canceled, and the cold even delayed the opening of North Texas' newest H-E-B.
3. This Dallas restaurant news is hot and fresh for the new year. Our first Dallas restaurant news roundup of 2026 is all about the new — new restaurants, new menus, new dishes, and new deals.
4. New $18 million AC Hotel by Marriott to land near DFW Airport. A new five-story, 200-room AC Hotel by Marriott is set to open in 2027 in Grapevine, not far from both DFW Airport and the city's touristy Main Street.
New AC by Marriott, opening in 2027. Photo courtesy of Marriott
5. Texas no longer leads U.S. for racial progress, new report says. Texas has been overtaken as the No. 1 state that has made the most racial progress, according to a new study.