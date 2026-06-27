This Week's Hot Headlines
All-day restaurant and patio coming to Dallas' Knox and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Dallas news of the week includes an exciting addition to Knox Street, more World Cup fever, and a music-themed Texas development. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. Dallas' Knox Street lands all-day restaurant with coveted Katy Trail patio. A new all-day restaurant and patio is joining the vibrant Knox Street culinary scene. Called The Main House, it will take over the former Mashburn space at 3333 Knox St., Ste 145, at the corner of the Katy Trail, in 2027.
2. Superstar Lionel Messi makes heartfelt appeal before Dallas World Cup game. Soccer sensation Lionel Messi's father is undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness, and his family asked the media for “humanity” amid rumors about Jorge Messi's health.
3. Universal Music unveils new hotel and amphitheater near Texas Hill Country. The development will bring 150 hotel rooms, 600 private residences, and a new amphitheater to a 71-acre site at the edge of the Hill Country.
A rendering of the Hill Country property. Rendering courtesy of UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle
4. Vonlane relaunches luxury bus service between Dallas and Oklahoma City. Luxury bus company Vonlane is crossing the Red River once again, bringing back its route between Dallas and OKC.
5. Raising Cane's opens for chicken tendies fix at DFW Airport Terminal B. Travelers at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport have a new destination to satisfy cravings for chicken tenders. Raising Cane's has opened its first-ever airport location at DFW Airport Terminal B.