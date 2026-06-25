Weekend Event Planner
These are the 9 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
It's been an exciting two weeks with the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Fan Festival in town, and this weekend will bring two more local matches to keep the fun going. Other choices include two theater productions, two concerts, a celebration of arts, a symphony playing the score of a classic movie, early 4th of July celebrations, and the final days of a fun event at a zoo.
Below are the best ways to spend your free time this weekend. If you want more options, check out our calendar for an even longer list of the city's best events.
Thursday, June 25
FIFA World Cup games
Dallas Stadium in Arlington was given the most matches of any venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — nine — but with five of those coming in the Group stage, those games have gone quickly. This weekend will see the final two games played at the stadium before the knockout rounds — Japan vs. Sweden on Thursday and Jordan vs. Argentina on Saturday. (Get ready for the return of Messi Mania.)
The Firehouse Theatre presents Shrek the Musical
"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. The production runs through July 12 at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch.
Les Claypool: Claypool Gold
Les Claypool is best known as the founder and lead singer of the rock band Primus. At this concert at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, he'll present Claypool Gold, an ambitious event that brings together three of his most beloved and sonically adventurous bands — Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, and Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade — for one mind-melting musical experience.
Friday, June 26
Flora Street Live
Flora Street Live is designed as a walkable, multi-venue experience along Flora Street that celebrates the breadth and brilliance of Dallas’ arts and culture scene. The event in the Dallas Arts District will feature performances, film, live music, Broadway, visual art, and free community events that lets World Cup visitors and locals alike explore one of the nation’s largest urban arts districts.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Back to the Future in Concert
In Back to the Future, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), and a time traveling DeLorean go on the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present, and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum. Audiences will experience the thrill of the iconic film as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs Alan Silvestri’s musical score live in synch with the movie. There will be three performances through Sunday at Meyerson Symphony Center.
Taylorville in concert
Taylor Swift is such an overwhelming force in music that it's no surprise that even her tribute acts have gotten big. Taylorville is a St. Louis-based Taylor Swift tribute band, featuring vocalist Sinead Angele Fahey, that delivers a full concert experience with live musicians, costumes, and video production, covering hits, deep cuts, and holiday songs. They'll play at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
Saturday, June 27
Early 4th of July celebrations
The Fourth of July is a week away, but several cities around Dallas like to get the party started early with their annual patriotic events. They include Ennis Freedom Fest, a full-day event with a market, parade, and an evening festival; Sunnyfest Celebration in Sunnyvale, featuring music by George Birge and Scoot Teasley, fireworks and drones, and more; and Market Street Allen USA, boasting music, a skydiving show, and one of the best fireworks show in the area.
Where the West Begins Productions presents AMON! The Ultimate Texan
For the first time, the play AMON! The Ultimate Texan — which brings the larger-than-life story of Fort Worth icon Amon G. Carter Jr. — will come to Dallas. Carter built a reputation as one of Texas’ most colorful media figures, and Amon! offers audiences a lively look at the man who helped shape Fort Worth’s identity, now taking center stage in the city he loved to spar with most. The production will have three performances through Sunday in Hamon Hall at Winspear Opera House.
Sunday, June 28
Dallas Zoo presents Illuminature closing day
Sunday will be the final day to take in Illuminature at the Dallas Zoo. Visitors can wander through a luminous world of imagination and see the wild in a whole new glow through larger-than-life lanterns and towering sculptures inspired by wildlife and nature. lluminature is designed primarily for viewing lanterns and displays; most of the zoo animals are off habitat before the glow comes on.