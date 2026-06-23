Ramping up
Vonlane relaunches luxury bus service between Dallas and Oklahoma City
Luxury bus company Vonlane is crossing the Red River once again, bringing back its route between Dallas and Oklahoma City. Bookings open Tuesday, June 23 with service beginning on Tuesday, September 8, according to a release.
The Dallas-based motor coach service had introduced service to Oklahoma City as its first destination outside of Texas in 2019. Despite the route's popularity, Vonlane halted the service during COVID shut-downs in early 2020 and waited all these years to bring it back.
“The Dallas-Oklahoma City route has always meant a lot to our passengers, and they never stopped asking for it,” said Alex Danza, Founder and CEO of Vonlane, in a statement. “When demand changed, we made the difficult decision to pause service. Today, the market is telling us it’s time to return. Bringing back Oklahoma City is a great way to celebrate 12 years of growth while staying focused on what our riders want most.”
Dallas and Oklahoma City will be connected by multiple daily departures seven days a week. The schedule will be:
- Sunday-Friday: Dallas to/from Oklahoma City at 10:15 am and 2:15 pm
- Saturday: Oklahoma City to Dallas at 9 am and Dallas to Oklahoma City at 1 pm.
The 200-mile journey lasts about three hours (always depending on traffic).
The Dallas departure and arrival location is the DoubleTree by Hilton Dallas Love Field, 3300 W. Mockingbird Ln. The Oklahoma departure and arrival location is the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, 100 Oklahoma City Blvd.
The fare is $129 one-way. Fares are flat rate with no taxes, baggage, or change fees, the company says.
Vonlane buses have 22 first-class leather seats, ample workspace, complimentary Starlink Wi-Fi, and an onboard attendant offering premium cabin service with snacks and non-alcoholic beverages included. Alcohol is available for purchase. Tickets can be booked at www.vonlane.com and via the Vonlane app, available for Apple and Android devices.
Vonlane was founded in 2014 and offers more than over 600 departures weekly across 11 cities. Routes operate in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, Plano, San Antonio, The Woodlands, and Oklahoma City; between Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee; and between Nashville and Memphis.
Steve Keenan, general manager of Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, says the city is ready to welcome guests who ride across the Red River on the Vonlane.
“Vonlane’s return to the Dallas-Oklahoma City corridor gives travelers a comfortable, reliable way to move between our two cities,” he says. “We’re excited to welcome more visitors to Oklahoma City in a way that makes the trip part of the experience.”