This Week's Hot Headlines
Trader Joe's plots DFW expansion and more top Dallas stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Dallas news of the week, from a cult-favorite grocer's DFW plans to an intimate new restaurant from Dallas hospitality vets. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend with the help of this expert guide.
1. Cult grocer Trader Joe's plots 3 new locations for Dallas-Fort Worth. In massive supermarket news, Trader Joe's, the cult grocery chain from California, is expanding in North Texas with plans to open a trio of new locations across Dallas-Fort Worth. One alone would be cause for celebration, never mind three.
2. Dallas hospitality pros team up for new restaurant in Inwood Village. Dallas restaurateur Bob Sambol, who brought Bob's Steak & Chop House to the city in the 1990s, is partnering with a prolific Dallas hospitality group to open an intimate new eatery called Charlie’s in Inwood Village.
3. Martha Stewart pastries take the cake in this Dallas restaurant news. This Dallas restaurant news roundup is perfect for the start of football season because it's full of winners. There are a few restaurant openings, lots of game-day specials, and tons of new fall menus at local restaurants and coffee shops.
A rendering of Almanac restaurant at Haggard Farm. Rendering courtesy of Haggard Farm
4. Massive retail village with restaurant and event barn to debut in Plano. A 180,000-square-foot “retail village” is about to be born in Plano. The village will debut this fall at the more than $750 million Haggard Farm mixed-use development, along with 350 apartments, 188 townhomes, and a three-acre park.
5. Michelin-recognized chef brings Korean barbecue to Dallas' Bishop Arts. An upscale steakhouse featuring premium Korean barbecue is coming to 634 W. Davis St. in Bishop Arts, a space formerly occupied by Berkley’s Market, which closed in 2024. Min’s Prime Cut Korean Steakhouse, from owners Minji Kim and her husband, Ben Lee, is expected to open by November.